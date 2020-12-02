The Yakima City Council approved its 2021 budget on Tuesday, providing for all city services to continue while also adding about $34,000 to the city’s reserves.
The 2021 budget calls for about $249.8 million in total expenditures, a decrease of about $2.5 million from the City of Yakima’s 2020 year-end estimated expenditures. City staff put next year’s anticipated expenditures from the general fund at about $69.6 million.
“Budget forecasts for 2021 were made while the COVID-19 emergency was still having a profound impact on the local economy and the city’s delivery of services,” said Finance and Budget Director Steve Groom. The “sales tax forecast, while apparently having recovered during 2020, still has some uncertainty, so we’re being cautious. Lodging taxes are forecast to be impacted through the entirety of the 2021 budget. Other revenues have similar, but lesser, impacts to the ability to forecast.”
Public safety funding remained consistent with last year’s allotments, with about $29 million allocated to the police department and about $15.7 million allocated to the fire department.
In a memo prior to the meeting, Groom informed council members that the city’s financial situation is stable. The sales tax remittance for 2020 showed two “down” months in May and June, followed by an upswing through October. Property tax revenue was 102.5% of the prior year through October, and utility revenues were even or ahead of the prior year through October.
The approved budget also includes an anticipated increase in revenue given a solid waste collection rate increase the council approved in November. The approved five-year plan, which allows for a 3.5% increase through 2025, means those who have 96-gallon bins, a majority of customers, will pay an extra $0.75 each month for garbage services. Those with 32-gallon bins will see a monthly $0.60 increase, while those with 96-gallon yard waste bins will see a monthly $0.40 increase.
But Groom also projected uncertainty for the city’s sales tax revenue and almost certain declines in lodging tax revenue next year due to COVID-19 impacts.
Prior to the vote approving the budget, the council added $1.4 million of CARES Act funding for small business grants administered through the Yakima County Development Association, an $8.7 million Department of Ecology grant related to the former Boise Cascade mill site development, and $39,000 donated to the city’s fire and parks departments through the Legends Casino charitable grants program.
The approved budget also left some policy issues open for discussion next year, including how to finance replacing aging police and fire vehicles and equipment.
Council member Kay Funk applauded city staff for the work that went into the budget and extended warm thanks for the charitable donations to the city. But she added that not allocating funding for vehicle replacement in 2021 would be a “big problem.”
Groom clarified that small fund balances in capital budgets would cover the first year of needed replacements but would not be sustainable. He added that staff has started looking into ways to identify savings or use debt for the replacements.
The council previously directed staff to look at options and report back in the first quarter of 2021, which Groom said staff will do.
Final approval of the 2021 budget followed four study sessions in October and two public hearings held in November.