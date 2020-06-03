The Yakima City Council backed an effort to expand the number of permitted cruising days at its Tuesday meeting.
The 4-3 vote moves forward a proposal to allow cruising every Saturday throughout June, July, August and September moving forward. But the decision would not take effect until July 19, so cruising remains permitted only on the second and third Saturdays of June.
It would be a change from the city’s current ordinance, which allows cruising from 6 to 10 p.m. on the second and third Saturdays of those four designated months.
Voting in favor were council members Jason White, Patricia Byers, Brad Hill and Holly Cousens. Voting against were council members Eliana Macias, Kay Funk and Soneya Lund.The Yakima City Council passed the city’s current ordinance related to cruising last fall, after city residents raised concerns that an insurance requirement during open cruising was a financial burden.
The changes approved by the council eliminated the need for a sponsor and insurance during the open cruising events and extended the number of events.
The topic in front of the council Tuesday was about lifting those restrictions completely, which would not have allowed any regulation of cruising in Yakima.
Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray spoke only briefly prior to the council vote, referencing instead to a 6-page memo submitted to the council and written by Captain Shawn Boyle.
That memo detailed two unauthorized cruises on May 8 and 9 that drew crowds of hundreds and kept the city’s police department busy until the early hours of the morning.
The memo noted the police department increased staffing for unsanctioned cruise events. Staffing of an additional unsanctioned cruising event on May 16 cost $5,600, which included $4,463 paid from city funds as well as traffic safety overtime grant funds.
The additional staffing for a cruise event would cost at least $5,000. That would add up to $200,000 in overtime if the city wanted police supervision during possible unsanctioned cruises on Friday and Saturday evenings from May through September, the memo said.
The memo also said the police department did not have those funds available.
Even should the council decide to repeal restrictions on cruising, the memo noted police still needed to be able to address additional issues associated with cruising, including possible trespassing, vandalism, fighting, underage drinking and marijuana use, driving under the influence, reckless driving, racing, and other traffic-related offenses. Not having the additional staffing would require patrol officers to respond to those complaints, which could reduce emergency services to residents and cause delays in officers’ response times.
In addressing the council prior to the vote, Murray said the police department hasn’t written a cruising citation in 10 years.
He added that a complete repeal of the cruising ordinance would make it difficult for the police department to know which resources would be needed and when.
Council discussion
City Attorney Jeff Cutter recommended the council delay taking action during Tuesday’s meeting to allow for public comment on the topic. Cousens asked the council to delay the discussion until public meetings are allowed.
“There are a lot of people who would like to discuss this,” Cousens said. “It’s important that we hear them before we make any decisions.”
The motion failed with a 4-3 vote, with Byers, Cousens and Lund voting in favor of the delay. White asked to repeal the ordinance completely, which failed for lack of a second. Hill then asked to increase cruising to every Saturday in June, July, August and September.
“We give it a try, and if it becomes catastrophic to the police force, we change it back,” he said.
White said he had received a petition with 2,500 signatures to lift the ban from people who wanted their “right to drive up and down the street.” When questioned by Lund, White clarified the signatures had not been verified as being from eligible voters but that they were from “local people.”
Lund said the majority of people she had heard from, including business owners along Yakima Avenue, were not in favor of unregulated cruising. She said monitoring additional cruising for damage for four months was too long and asked that Hill’s request be amended for June only, which failed.
Byers said additional cruise events could give people an opportunity to unleash some of their pent-up energy and frustration. She noted that if people stay in their vehicles or follow social distancing and mask-wearing recommendations, they would not be at increased exposure for COVID-19. She also voiced hope that people would show appreciation for the increased opportunities by not breaking laws or littering.
“If people want freedom and liberty, that comes with increased responsibility,” she said.
Cousens said she was in favor of additional cruises but also emphasized the need for people to socially distance and wear masks so that the city’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 could decrease.
Several council members voiced their skepticism that giving people increased freedom would dovetail with increased responsibility.
Macias said she would not be supporting anything that would increase people’s exposure to COVID-19. She noted she hadn’t gotten “a single hour of sleep” during the May illegal cruising. She said she saw people barbecuing side by side, not wearing masks, and otherwise not observing social distancing at the city’s most recent illegal cruise events.
Funk also said people likely wouldn’t follow health officials’ recommendations or the city’s existing cruise laws: they likely would continue to litter, race and make noise, and they likely would not go home at 10 p.m., as evidenced by the illegal cruising in May.
“Leadership is about reality, not wishful thinking,” Funk said.
Changes in July
The council will have to approve the changes to the ordinance at its June 16 meeting, and then a 30-day waiting period begins.
That means the council’s decision will not take effect until July 19. That means the only authorized cruises that could happen before August are June 13 and 20, and July 11 and 18.