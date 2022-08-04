Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns.
Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
Cousens shared information at a council meeting Monday about similar events in her district in the past. The events covered specific topics, like public safety, she said, making it possible to invite city staff members to attend and answer questions from residents.
“It just made it a little easier and streamlined it a little bit,” she said at the meeting.
Brown said in an interview that topics for the September meeting haven’t been finalized, but the main goal is to hear from residents about what’s important to them.
“This is the best way that I know how to really bring people together and listen to their concerns and then take it back to the staff and take it back to council and try to figure out solutions for our community,” he said.
The meeting will include updates from the city on current projects and time for questions and answers, he said.
Cousens and Brown said collaborating on the listening session helps preserve city resources and alleviate strain on staff.
Brown said he’s interested in hosting similar events each quarter or at least twice a year.
“I just want to be listening to the people that I serve and make sure that I'm going in the direction they want me to go in,” he said.
At the meeting Monday, other council members expressed interest in hosting similar events in their districts, including Council member Danny Herrera, who said public safety is an important topic to residents in District 2.
Also at the meeting:
• In finalizing the purchase of a car dealership property near Fruitvale Boulevard, the council authorized an agreement leasing the property back to its current owner during a transitional period to provide income to the city.
The city is purchasing the property at 506 Fruitvale Blvd., where McCurley Subaru of Yakima is located, to create space for Yakima Transit vehicles as the city makes the switch to alternative fuels. The city needs about two years to make the transition, so McCurley Fruitvale Property LLC will lease the building during that time for $33,975 per month with an annual base rent increase, according to the resolution approved Monday.
• The council also asked city staff and the Yakima Arts Commission to evaluate how a Creative District might work in downtown Yakima.
The council supported the formation of the district when the idea was presented at a recent study session. This new step calls for a written report, community planning team and rough draft of a creative district plan.
Creative districts are formed through the Washington Arts Commission as a way to support the creative sector and offer opportunities for economic growth. The district could improve the city’s creative identity and offerings; improve tourism; and create new jobs, according to the resolution. It also opens the city to related grant opportunities.
• The city will move to request funding from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program through the Recreation and Conservation Office to support two community recreation projects after approval by council Monday.
The city is requesting $500,000 to go toward the construction of a community swimming pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The pool is expected to cost about $11 million, and funding will come from a variety of sources, according to the city. About $4 million has already been secured, including $1 million from the state Commerce Department for plans, specifications and bid documents.
The city is also requesting an unspecified amount of funds from the recreation program to support updates to a pedestrian bridge at West Valley Community Park. The bridge crosses Wide Hollow Creek, providing access to the park and a walkway to and from West Valley Middle School, the resolution said. According to the resolution approved by council, the current bridge is inadequate and does not meet ADA standards. The funds would be used to restore the bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.