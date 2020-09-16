The Yakima City Council declined to make changes to its public comment process at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council will continue to accept written public comment on city matters but agreed once again not to read those comments during its online meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
An emergency order from Gov. Jay Inslee modified provisions of the state’s Open Public Meetings Act because of the pandemic. Changes included suspending in-person public comment on general matters during meetings and limiting discussion points to essential matters.
The Yakima City Council, along with several other government bodies, suspended in-person public comment, encouraging people to submit comments by email or mail instead.
Some cities have since implemented additional options for public comment, including reading emailed statements during meetings or allowing members of the community to call in or send videos.
The city of Yakima first rejected the idea of reading comments during meetings in May. They declined to change their current practices Tuesday when a motion from council member Soneya Lund to read summaries of emailed comments failed for lack of a second.
State law does not require oral public comment at meetings. Yakima’s charter, however, requires that people have a venue for expressing themselves.
Prior to the pandemic, the council allowed for people to speak to issues during council meetings for up to three minutes, at which point the council’s chair would typically cut off the comment.
Lund said Tuesday she supports a summary of comments being read as another way for people to feel heard. She said the summaries also would bypass the need for the council to cut off callers who exceed the 3-minute mark, which she said is “rude.”
“The written comment is the best option for public comment,” Lund said. “This is something the people we have promised to serve are asking for.”
Mayor Patricia Byers voiced initial support for having the summaries read aloud, saying she had received multiple comments from constituents who said they wanted the oral option. Reading comments could show constituents the council is still listening and hearing, she said.
“I really don’t see the harm in that,” Byers said.
Councilmember Brad Hill said he prefers receiving emails from constituents directly. He added that reading summaries of comments wouldn’t guarantee that people would feel heard and would be an inefficient “emotional exercise” rather than a good business practice.
Councilmember Eliana Macias said she also prefers emails so she can respond personally and so that constituents didn’t have to meet a deadline for submitting their comments.
Councilwoman Kay Funk said she would like to see emailed public comments included in the council’s agenda packets posted on the city’s website, but did not make a motion for the council to take action on that item.
Council members Holly Cousens and Jason White were absent.