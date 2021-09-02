Yakima City Council meetings are returning to a virtual format because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, city spokesman Randy Beehler said Thursday.
The meetings will take place via Zoom, and community members can watch the meetings live on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum channel 194, and by livestream on the city website, the news release said. The next City Council meeting is Tuesday.
There were 279 new cases reported in Yakima County on Wednesday with 57 people hospitalized for the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Yakima Health District.
Beehler said the city is adapting to the changing severity of the COVID-19 emergency.
“The return to Zoom meetings is a reasonable next step in the city’s ongoing efforts to continue to provide vital services to the community while helping contain the spread of COVID-19,” Beehler said in the news release.
Yakima City Council meetings went remote in March 2020 because of the pandemic and continued for more than a year. City Hall reopened to the public in June of this year.
Yakima City Hall and all city facilities are still open to the public. Masks are required in all city buildings regardless of vaccination status in compliance with the statewide mandate.
Individuals can still provide public comment at remote City Council meetings by filling out the comment request form on the city website. The public can also email comments to ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov, call 509-575-6050, or send comments by mail to City Hall at 129 N. Second St.