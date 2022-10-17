The city of Yakima was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to look into creating a historic overlay district along Naches Avenue.
The overlay district is a planning tool used to preserve or revitalize areas in the community with historic significance. The grant from the state would be used to hire a consultant to draft design criteria for a potential district, according to Yakima City Council meeting materials.
A survey of Naches Avenue conducted in 2020 and 2021 found that while the boulevard is not eligible as a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places, it would be eligible for the Yakima Register of Historic Places, according to a report to the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
That report said the surveys were initiated because the city anticipated development along the boulevard connected to development of the former Boise Cascade mill site.
Naches Avenue was lined with the homes of Yakima’s most prestigious business owners and professionals from the late 1800s on. Today, the street has a mix of homes and businesses, including The Seasons Performance Hall, and organizations offering health and housing services for people experiencing homelessness.
Naches Avenue also intersects with Yakima Avenue and is used as a throughway for community parades and celebrations.
The Yakima City Council will consider accepting the grant at a business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
Bicycles and pedestrians
Yakima’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee has also proposed changes to its policies and procedures to provide continuity and effectiveness, and open it to a wider variety of potential candidates for the group that advises the City Council about streets, sidewalks, bike paths and other projects.
The proposed changes include allowing up to two of the appointed members to be residents of Yakima County, extending the term limit from two three-year terms to three three-year terms, and changing the reporting frequency to an annual report.
The council will consider those changes Tuesday, along with hearing presentations about the city’s internship program and changes to the city’s proclamation policy.
To comment at the meeting, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St., with remote watch options available at the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.