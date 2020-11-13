A resolution on the agenda for the Yakima City Council’s business meeting Tuesday would renew the city’s contract with the Yakima Humane Society for 2021, at a cost of $195,000.
The resolution notes that safe and secure housing for animals impounded by the city’s animal control officers is necessary for public safety and welfare, as well as to comply with the city’s municipal code.
Also on the Tuesday agenda are a second public hearing on the city’s 2021 budget and a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee requesting the inclusion of Miller Park upgrades in the proposed state budget.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be conducted via speakerphone, livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov and telecast live on Y-PAC, Spectrum Cable Channel 194.