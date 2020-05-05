The city of Yakima’s finances and services to residents remain steady even as the City Council extended the declaration of emergency through June 4 for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council approved the extension with a 5-2 vote Tuesday. Council members Jason White and Soneya Lund voted against, citing concerns about the continued economic impact on the city’s small businesses.
Interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff said that while the city’s finances are stable, staff are preparing for revenue declines that could result in reduced services.
The council also added a number of items to their May 19 meeting agenda to explore ways to help residents struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meyerhoff announced several changes to city protocols to prepare for the anticipated revenue declines:
- Freezing hiring for all general government positions, excluding uniform police, corrections staff and firefighter positions, with approval required from Meyerhoff prior to any hiring.
- Cancelling all non-essential travel, training and purchases for the city.
- Evaluating city services for overlap and checking if any services can be consolidated.
- Staff are also evaluating possible reductions to transit services, given that ridership is about 82% lower than normal.
Meyerhoff also noted the city has picked up some federal funding from The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act: $6.2 million in Federal Transit Administration funds and $1.2 million in Federal Aviation Administration money for transportation and air operations, respectively.
The city’s credit rating, in conjunction with the bond issuance for the convention center expansion, remains at an A+ rating from Standard and Poor’s, city staff said. The bond rating determines the interest rate the city can secure on debt and also largely defines the financial reputation of the city.
City initiativesCouncilwoman Soneya Lund asked for the city to explore whether Yakima could offer grants or loans to small businesses, citing an anticipated 25 % closure rate following the pandemic that she said would be “unacceptable.” The motion passed unanimously, though Council members Brad Hill, Jason White, Kay Funk, Holly Cousens and Patricia Byers voiced concerns that the city doesn’t have the money budgeted to award the funds itself and that the city’s reserves shouldn’t be negatively impacted.
Councilman Jason White asked for the council to review ticketing by the city’s parking enforcement at the council’s May 19 meeting, saying people should not be fined or have their cars impounded if they can’t pay for certain requirements, including car tabs, at this time. The motion passed unanimously.
White also asked for the city’s planning commission to bring to the June 2 meeting a report about the possibilities of expanding existing home occupancy rules to allow for in-home businesses, as a potential way to undercut some of the economic hardship experienced by those not allowed to work under the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The motion also passed unanimously.
Councilwoman Eliana Macias asked for staff to draft a plan for utility bill relief for residents who couldn’t pay their bills, using enterprise fund operating reserves. Although the city attorney and public works director voiced technical concerns with the proposal, council members said they would be interested to learn more about the guidelines and legal restrictions governing policy restrictions and added the item to the May 19 agenda through unanimous vote.