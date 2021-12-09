The Yakima City Council is considering adding three west Yakima projects to its running list of road improvements, and residents have a chance to weigh in this month.
The three projects will join 15 others on the city’s Transportation Benefit District list.
The intersections at 66th and Englewood avenues and 40th and Chestnut avenues are being considered for safety improvements.
Councilman Brad Hill said in November that he sees an accident at the 66th and Englewood intersection about once a month. He said some sort of safety measure, outside of stop signs, should be considered.
The intersection currently has two stop signs in place for eastbound and westbound drivers on Englewood Avenue.
The intersection at 40th and Chestnut was also identified by the council as being dangerous.
Mayor Patricia Byers said the flashing lights added at the intersection may not be adequate.
“As I travel down 40th Avenue and people come down the hill there, they come down at excessive speed,” she said. “Nobody is really slowing down as those lights come on.”
Cost projections are not available for either project. Studies of the two areas will need to be conducted first, according to the council’s Dec. 7 meeting agenda.
The third project being considered is a grind and overlay at Nob Hill Boulevard from 34th to 44th avenues. The resurfacing project has a price tag of about $635,000.
Yakima residents can comment on the road projects at an upcoming public hearing on Dec. 21. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
TBD projects are funded by revenues from a $20 per vehicle tab fee. The annual revenue comes out to about $1.6 million, but construction costs for projects already on the list total about $23,524,220, according to the council agenda packet.
City engineer Bill Preston said three projects have been completed since 2017, including improvements on River Road, Naches Avenue sidewalks and Fourth Street sidewalks.
Currently in progress is the North First Street Revitalization project. The third phase of the project will begin in 2023, Preston said.
Another project on the list, the intersection of Nob Hill Boulevard and Fair Avenue, is in the design process, with construction starting in 2025, Preston said. The project overlaps with the Fair Avenue sidewalk project, he said.
Sixth Avenue
The council is also considering changes to one east Yakima project on the list.
The Sixth Avenue project was added to the list in 2017 and included a resurfacing of the street and replacing the trolley tracks. That project costs about $6.9 million.
Public Works Director Scott Schafer said at a November council meeting that the project is set to be started in 2025.
The track’s timber ties under the asphalt are turning to sawdust, making ridges that are harmful to vehicles driving over the tracks and the trolleys, Yakima Valley Trolleys President Ken Johnsen said at a September council meeting. The trolley is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
The road itself is also uneven on 6th Avenue.
Johnsen advocated for splitting up the project and getting started on a partial grind and overlay and trolley track replacement. The cost of the partial project would be $3.9 million.
Hill said he wants to hear what the cost would look like if the city got rid of the trolley tracks entirely. He said in a previous meeting that he doesn’t see the value in maintaining them.
Assistant Mayor Holly Cousens said at the Tuesday meeting that she supports the full project. She questioned if removing the tracks would mean the city would have to repay the funds received for the historical site.
Byers said she supported moving forward with the full project and keeping the trolley.
“It may not be the No. 1 tourist spot for the city, but it certainly is historical and family oriented,” she said.
Preston said he doesn’t expect changes to the Sixth Avenue project, but the city is collecting more information to present to the council. Yakima residents can comment at the Dec. 21 public hearing.
