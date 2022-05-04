A Yakima committee will review the outreach process for a housing repair program funded by federal dollars after an ethnic disparity was reported in families who received assistance.
Office of Neighborhood Development manager Archie Matthews said the office received a monitoring report from the U.S. Office of Housing and Urban Development in 2021 that showed there was an ethnic disparity between the proportion of Hispanic residents served by the program and the proportion of Hispanic residents in Yakima County. The disparity was also reflected in an annual performance evaluation of the program.
The program, funded by Community Development Block Group funds, provides emergency repairs to Yakima homeowners who are senior or disabled.
Of the 87 families assisted by the program in 2021, about 96% of the families were white and about 25% of the families were Hispanic, according to the annual evaluation report. Families could multi-identify, and race and ethnicity were separated in the breakdown. The population of Yakima County and the city of Yakima is about 50% Hispanic.
Council member Eliana Macias said the disparity worried her because there are a lot of Hispanic or Spanish-speaking residents in Yakima who could have benefited from the program.
Matthews said the program has been run by the city for about 50 years, and he could only remember a couple of times that the disparity has been as severe as it was in 2021.
“What you have to understand is it takes a measure of time when you recognize that a program has some kind of disparity and change course,” he said.
Some changes have already been made. Neighborhood Development has partnered with La Casa Hogar and El Sol de Yakima to make sure Hispanic and Spanish-speaking residents are aware of the program, Matthews said.
So far in 2022, 90% of the families served by the program have been Hispanic, he said.
The Yakima City Council decided the Community Integration Committee would review the process for assisting families after a recommendation by Yakima resident Dulce Gutierrez.
Gutierrez, who spoke at the council meeting, said she was surprised to see the disparity in the report, since that hasn’t been the case in past years. She said the city should do its own monitoring of the process.
“As you know, (the Community Integration Committee) is available and eager to serve in this type of capacity to help increase accessibility and inclusivity for all city resources and all city-related policies,” she said, “and this could be an opportunity for them to maybe identify any blind spots or any areas for improvement without the council really taking on that load of work.”
She said it would be good to see how the process could be improved.
“Perhaps there could be a better way to go about it that’s more efficient and that also keeps people who may not be approved in the year that they apply optimistic about potentially getting offered an opportunity to be a recipient the following year, as opposed to them being discouraged by not getting a response and not being accepted as a recipient,” Gutierrez said.
Macias said the committee is made up of people from the community who would have better ideas for how to get the word out about the program.
Matthews said recipients must meet income requirements, be a resident of Yakima and be over 55 years old or have a qualifying disability. There is no citizenship requirement, he said.
The discussion took place during a public hearing on the annual evaluation report detailing how federal development and housing funds were used in the community in 2021. It was the first of two public input sessions before the evaluation is submitted to HUD.
Council approves housing-related text amendments
The City Council adopted a series of housing-related text amendments proposed by the Yakima Planning Commission.
Planning manager Joseph Calhoun said the changes support strategies outlined in the housing action plan to encourage more housing in Yakima. The changes include adding cottage housing as a housing type, adding a definition for tiny homes, modifying residential parking standards, and removing lot size requirements for accessory dwelling units.
Council member Patricia Byers said the changes will help the city develop appropriate amounts and varying types of housing.
City to apply for funding for internet in parks
The Council directed staff to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds from the county to offer Wi-Fi in city parks.
Council member Matt Brown said broadband is a priority for the county and a need for the community.
“Let’s pursue this,” he said. “Let’s get this taken care of, even if it’s a pilot-type of a program to see how it works.”
A report from 2020 looked at offering Wi-Fi at Gilbert, Miller and Martin Luther King Jr. parks in Yakima. The estimated cost was about $60,000 up front, with an additional $5,000 per year for internet service and equipment replacement.
Council makes changes to public comment
The council also updated the public comment process to prioritize city residents. Yakima residents will comment first, followed by Yakima County residents and then any other commenters.
