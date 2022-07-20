After three separate votes and several rounds of discussion Tuesday, the Yakima City Council decided guest flags can be flown again at City Hall.
The ordinance approved by the council Tuesday looks different from the policy approved by council in 2020, which allowed guest flags when a proclamation was issued.
The new policy allows flags of governments recognized by the U.S., flags of sister cities for related events and flags of professional sports teams to commemorate a significant event.
Other guest flags are permitted, but have to be approved by resolution by council. A vote decides whether the request is approved or rejected.
The policy also states that city flagpoles are not meant to be a public forum and that the U.S., state and Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flags will be flown.
The council voted 4-2 to approve the new policy, but not before discussing other options.
Mayor Janice Deccio, Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund and Councilmembers Danny Herrera and Eliana Macias voted yes, and Council members Matt Brown and Patricia Byers voted no. Council member Holly Cousens was absent for the vote.
Discussion
Before the decision was reached, the group voted on an ordinance that didn’t allow guest flags. It failed to pass, with the opposite vote split. Brown and Byers voted yes; Deccio, Lund, Herrera and Macias voted no.
Byers, who called for the vote, said she did not support the guest flag policy when it was first added by the council in 2020. She said the policy becomes an issue when multiple parties request to fly a flag at the same time.
That issue came up recently, when the city received two guest flag requests for June, one from Yakima Pride and one from Yakima Valley Alliance. As a result, the council rescinded its guest flag policy altogether in May.
“I also don't think it's the job of the city to be an advocate for a special interest of any kind, whether it's a sports team or a religious group or anybody,” she said.
Brown said he agreed and added that the topic of guest flags was divisive for past councils and the current one.
“I just feel like this keeps the drama out of City Hall and allows us to move forward on issues that we can agree on and work together on,” he said before the vote.
After that motion failed, Brown and Byers requested a city-wide survey about flags on city buildings.
“I'd like to know what the public thinks about us flying flags and what they would be OK with us flying, their support of us doing something like that,” Brown said.
The council was split when the survey idea was put to a vote. Brown, Byers and Herrera voted yes, while Deccio, Lund and Macias voted no. A tie vote means the motion fails to pass.
Before the final vote, which decided the new policy, Byers said she was disappointed the council wouldn’t move forward with the survey.
“(I) just want to express some, honestly, some disappointment that the City Council is not interested in knowing how the residents feel about the policy,” she said.
Deccio said she thinks having an option for guest flags is a good one.
“We don’t have to fight about it, we can just vote on it,” she said. “I do believe that since we are going to be voting on these that we should give the option for people to come to us and ask if they can fly their flag.”
Brown asked if the council voting on guest flag proposals from the public makes the flagpole a public forum.
In response, City Attorney Sara Watkins said it doesn’t because the policy says it doesn’t. She described it, instead, as governmental speech.
“You're choosing,” Watkins said. “It’s not (that) anyone can come to the public forum and hand out pamphlets to fly their flag. It's that the City Council is determining what the appropriate statement is on behalf of the city.”
The ordinance approved by council goes into effect after 30 days.
More from the meeting
• The council appointed Samantha Panduro to the Community Integration Committee youth position. The committee evaluates city policies for their impact on integration and equity and makes recommendations to improve the community’s sense of belonging and increase civic engagement.
• The council adjusted the term length of Council Nominating Committee members, who interview and recommend applicants to join city boards and commissions, to one year. Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens have been serving on the committee since January, when the council decided to set a two-year term. Previously, the council rotated through the positions each quarter.
• The city can move forward with accepting a $1 million grant from the state Department of Commerce for a swimming pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park after approval by the council Tuesday. The funds will be used for plans, specifications and bid documents for the pool.
• The council updated the policy for naming public parks and recreation facilities, removing a requirement that a person must be deceased for at least a year for their name to be selected.
