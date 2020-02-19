The Yakima City Council agreed to hold a special meeting to hear from community members about the impacts of the Astria Regional Medical Center’s recent closure at its Tuesday meeting.
Astria Health closed Regional in Yakima in mid-January as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Losses at Regional totaled $40 million since the organization purchased it in late August 2017, and Astria Health was unable to find additional financing, a partner or a buyer for the hospital.
Almost 500 people lost their jobs as a result.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Councilwoman Kay Funk requested that the council hold a special meeting to hear from community members about the impact of Astria Regional’s closure on their lives and access to medical care.
The council agreed with a 5-2 vote, with a date for the meeting yet to be determined. The council also discussed utility payment options for former Astria employees at the Tuesday meeting.
Prepared to listen
Councilwoman Holly Cousens noted the closure had a ripple effect on the community but questioned whether the council is an appropriate platform to hear those concerns. She deferred to Interim City Manager Alex Myerhoff.
“As elected officials, you are always able to listen to members of the community,” Meyerhoff said.
But he added that another hospital, or the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, might be in a better position to host or organize an event.
Council members Soneya Lund, Eliana Macias, Brad Hill and Jason White also shared concerns about whether the council would be able to take action or offer any solutions or resources that would be of help. Cousens and Mayor Patricia Byers also said the council chambers might be too small for the number of community members who might want to speak. Byers said that a panel discussion could be an opportunity to connect key players in the community to those in need of resources.
“There are solutions in the community,” she said.
Funk encouraged the council to approve her motion.
“We owe it to our residents to be willing to listen and explore what happened to this hospital,” she said. “Response has to start where we have a crisis.”
The council agreed to hold the special meeting via a 5-2 vote, with Hill, Lund, Macias, White and Funk voting in favor. Byers and Cousens voted against the measure.
Funk and White volunteered to take the lead on organizing for the meeting.
Billing options available
Tuesday’s council meeting also included a brief discussion about possibly deferring utility payments for former Astria employees who remain unemployed.
Finance Director Steve Groom shared that the utilities department, headed by James Dean, already considers cases on an individual basis and offers payment plans and deferment options for those who find themselves economically disadvantaged.
Groom said council members could be confident in referring members of the public to Dean’s team, where he said they would receive excellent customer service.
Byers, who asked for the discussion at the council’s previous meeting, said she appreciated the city’s compassionate approach that also held residents accountable.
“I can see it’s already in place and working very well,” she said.
City Attorney Jeff Cutter said his review of case law showed it is important for legislative bodies to have clear guidelines on what cities could do to assist those in economic difficulty. He encouraged the council to allow the city’s legal department to draft a resolution identifying appropriate parameters, which the council did through a unanimous vote.