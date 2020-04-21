The Yakima City Council formally censured Councilman Jason White at its Tuesday meeting, saying his actions violated the council’s code of ethics and principles of conduct.
The approved resolution notes that White’s posts about the city’s LGBTQ community violated a council provision that asks council members to refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges and verbal attacks, and that White’s opinions about not following coronavirus precautions put community members in danger.
The council voted 5-2 to censure White, with White and Kay Funk voting against, and Holly Cousens, Brad Hill, Soneya Lund, Eliana Macias and Mayor Patricia Byers voting in favor.
This is a developing story and will be expanded upon in a separate story.