The Yakima City Council formally censured Councilman Jason White at its Tuesday meeting, saying recent posts he made on his personal Facebook page violated the council’s code of ethics and principles of conduct.
The approved resolution notes that White’s posts about the city’s LGBTQ community violated a council provision that asks council members to refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges and verbal attacks, and that White’s opinions about not following coronavirus precautions put community members in danger.
The council voted 5-2 to censure White, with White and Kay Funk voting against and Holly Cousens, Brad Hill, Soneya Lund, Eliana Macias and Mayor Patricia Byers voting in favor.
The council is authorized by its rules of procedure to publicly denounce the actions of council members, who take an oath to faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office and consistently demonstrate professionalism, respect and civility.
Publicly censuring White is the council’s middle option. A verbal reprimand is the first possibility, a declaration of public censure is the second step and removing members from all council committees and boards — as the council did to Funk last April — is the harshest measure.
Specific violations of White’s conduct noted in the resolution included:
- White called the leader of the nonprofit Yakima Pride “an idiot” and stated on his public Facebook page that the leader of Yakima Pride “is an idiot and is making the entire LGBTQ community look irrational”
- White made statements on his Facebook page indicating that those persons who are healthy should go back to work and avoid the precautions outlined by health officials and experts. The resolution provides details on two comments in that regard.
Cousens, who moved April 7 to censure White, said at Tuesday’s meeting that his actions “demonstrate a reckless disregard for public safety," as well as "conduct unbecoming of a member of this council." She called his behavior "antithetical to our code of ethics.”
Funk said she voted against the measure because she felt White should have had the chance to rebut the resolution’s claims prior to a motion being made. City Attorney Jeff Cutter said the chance for that rebuttal would have been at the April 7 meeting, which White did not attend, and that White would have a chance to respond prior to the vote.
White’s response when his turn to speak came was a single sentence: “I stand behind everything I’ve said.”
Later in the meeting, Funk asked for a review of the council’s rules of procedure, principles of conduct, and code of ethics, which she noted were to be “regularly reviewed.” Prior to the 2-5 vote that nixed the motion, with Funk and Macias voting in favor, White said censure by council members of another council member was “outrageous.”
“It’s up to the voters,” White said. “It’s a complete overstep of our duties as council members.”
Despite the vote, Byers encouraged council members to bring any concerns about particular articles of the codes to the council for future review.
While the council meeting convened — with all members phoning in except White, who missed the last three council meetings but showed up Tuesday — more than 20 people stood outside City Hall to protest the censure.
White streamed the protest on his Facebook page before going inside and joining the video meeting.
The peaceful crowd waved flags and held signs, cheering when drivers in passing cars honked to show their support.
The council agreed to add a discussion about whether it can use emergency powers to give relief or options to residents struggling to pay utility bills, due to financial hardship from the coronavirus, at its next meeting May 5. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.
Given a “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee through May 4, it’s not clear whether members of the public will be able to attend in person, though the city will livestream the meeting for public access.
Reporter Luke Thompson contributed to this story.