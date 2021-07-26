Several Yakima City Council candidates answered questions about COVID-19, health care access and local government’s response to the pandemic during a forum last week sponsored by the group Yakima Health First.
Yakima Health First formed during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to proposed changes to Yakima Health District Board of Health appointments. The group has advocated for more representation on the board from individuals with medical backgrounds and for science-based decision-making.
Candidates from each race joined a virtual panel last week, answering questions provided ahead of time by the group.
Candidates Raul Martinez and Christina Martinez from District 2; Janice Deccio and Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr. from District 4; and Sam Johnson of District 6 participated in the event. Danny Herrera of District 2 and Lisa Wallace of District 6 had prior engagements. Herrera submitted responses after the event. Other candidates in each race either declined to participate or did not respond to invitations from the group.
Four people are running in each race. The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 3 primary election will advance to the November general election.
Voters can find their district by visiting www.yakimawa.gov/council/city-council-districts, and learn more about each candidate through the county’s voter guide or at www.yakimaherald.com/news/elections/.
Below are summaries of candidate responses to two of Yakima Health First’s questions.
District 2
What did our local government do right with COVID-19, where did it falter and, with the delta variant now in our community, what will you do to mitigate failures?
Raúl Martínez commended the work of the Yakima Health District in sharing information about COVID-19 with the community in both English and Spanish as new understanding developed throughout the pandemic, as well as offering vaccines to the community in a variety of convenient settings and times. But he said local government wasted time early in the pandemic arguing over whether the pandemic was real, rather than using their positions to advocate for the community by speaking with state legislators or working with businesses to find solutions for them amid the challenging time. In light of the arrival of the delta variant in Yakima County, Martinez said local government should promote masking, vaccination and social distancing to prevent spikes in hospitalization or a shutdown.
Christina Martinez pointed to failures at the federal government that led to shortages of things like masks and hospital gowns. She said the state did a good job of trying to respond to the pandemic, and the Yakima Health District had strong community outreach, especially in reaching the local Hispanic community, around masking and vaccination. She said with cases rising in the community again, “tightening up on restrictions of our vaccination status” should be considered, although she said county commissioners have not been supportive and that the issue has become politicized.
Danny Herrera said the Yakima Health District provided information about reopening phases in addition to following state and federal guidelines, and that he was glad to see city officials follow health guidelines by moving meetings to a virtual platform. He said dissemination of information to the Spanish-speaking community and business owners was weak, and the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was key in getting information about small business grants and other programs to families in District 2. He said with the delta variant now in the community, it is important to advocate for continued safety measures.
What is your plan to bring community leaders, health care providers and businesses together to ensure our sole hospital is able to deliver quality health care to our community?
Raúl Martínez said people should be able to get specialized services locally. He said this can be done by promoting Yakima as a whole and making it a place where people want to move — from the local economy’s appeal to the community itself. He said hospital recruitment is not something he knows much about, but would look into it as a community leader.
Christina Martinez said current board member Kay Funk, who is her campaign manager, had shared frustrations with her about not being able to get much done in this regard as a City Council member, retired physician and former Yakima Health District board member. She said while she would like to have specialty services made available locally, “realistically, I don’t expect to be able to get more done that she hasn’t been able to.” But she said a lack of transparency is what led to the closure of Astria Regional Hospital in Yakima, and that she would like to increase transparency in medical care locally. She also said she was aware of public interest in a public hospital district, but that “this is way beyond my expertise and power to organize.”
Herrera said he would work to build working relationships and trust between community leaders, health care workers and businesses “to improve collective advocacy for the city of Yakima and the entire Yakima Valley.” He said the community should be proactive in “preserving and increasing resources” ranging from medical supplies to providers.
District 4
What did our local government do right with COVID-19, where did it falter and, with the delta variant now in our community, what will you do to mitigate failures?
Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr. said that much was out of the local government’s control because of decisions at the state and federal level. He said employers like mom and pop shops lacked compensation to support them as they were forced to shut down, and some businesses not set up to do things like pick-up services closed their doors permanently. Public resources like libraries that low-income community members often rely on were also made unavailable, creating disproportionate challenges for them. And many who lost their jobs were unable to access preventative care due to insurance being tied to employment in most cases, which he said was a federal issue that led to COVID-19-related deaths.
Janice Deccio said Yakima City Council did a good job by setting aside over $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds, assisting over 250 businesses to address the impacts of pandemic restrictions, extending a local emergency declaration and following the state’s reopening plan. She said it was sad to see people lose jobs and businesses, as well as to have individuals within the community cause confusion, fear and division around the pandemic, masking and social distancing. She said with the delta variant in the community, she said she would like to see a community campaign with science-based materials “in real-time” on how to keep variants like delta or lambda at bay, as well as a plan to get more people vaccinated.
What is your plan to bring community leaders, health care providers and businesses together to ensure our sole hospital is able to deliver quality health care to our community?
Gutierrez Jr. said he saw importance in focusing on preventative care, which could stave off more serious health problems in the community and the need to seek emergency care, which is more costly.
Deccio said she worked at Astria Regional under its last and previous ownership, and she said it as a “vital source of health care in Central Washington with some of the most important services available.” She said she has an understanding of the industry from having a masters in health care administration as well as having worked in allopathic, alternative and mental health care throughout her career. She said Yakima needs specialty teams like a cardiac surgical team, and that a lack of this expertise keeps professionals and businesses from moving to Yakima. It also deters primary care physicians who may not move to the area “without a good network of specialists.” She said it’s important to brainstorm solutions, and that because the community may now be considered underserved, there may be federal or state assistance that could help with efforts to recreate services.
District 6
What did our local government do right with COVID-19, where did it falter and, with the delta variant now in our community, what will you do to mitigate failures?
Sam Johnson said he was glad the Yakima City Council declared a state of emergency so the community could access funding to help with costs associated with the pandemic, but that there was room for significant improvement. He said City Council members could have used their leadership positions to “vigorously encourage” masking, vaccination and social distancing to help businesses open and protect the community. They also could have discouraged the spread of disinformation, found a way to allow for public comment during virtual meetings, and more equitably spread information about programs that could help the community. He said he was part of the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to help disseminate this information. He said city leaders need to proactively seek and follow public health officials’ and scientists’ advice in regard to the delta variant.
What is your plan to bring community leaders, health care providers and businesses together to ensure our sole hospital is able to deliver quality health care to our community?
Johnson said the Yakima community needs a hospital that provides all types of specialty care, since seeking specialty care in places like Seattle or the Tri-Cities increases the cost of care, making it even more challenging for low-income community members. He said elected officials, community leaders, health care providers and businesses need to work together to make the community more attractive to medical specialists. He said he had a strong financial background that would allow him to generate new fiscal ideas and advocate for underserved communities and nations to access state and federal funds.