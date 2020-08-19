The Yakima City Council sent interim City Manager Alex Meyerhoff warm wishes when they said goodbye at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Meyerhoff has served the city in the interim role since November 2019. The city’s new city manager, Robert Harrison, will take over Sept. 1.
Council members noted Meyerhoff entered the city’s service at a turbulent time.
Mayor Patricia Byers mentioned that he had to oversee the transition of a new mayor and three new council members. She said she appreciated his availability, approachability and the spirit of collaboration he inspired in city departments.
“I personally appreciate the patience you have exhibited,” she said. “I also have appreciated your fresh perspective and your engagement and enjoyment of our community.”
Councilwoman Holly Cousens said she appreciated Meyerhoff’s dedication, loyalty and passion for Yakima. Councilwomen Eliana Macias and Soneya Lund, both in their first terms, echoed those sentiments.
“You were always so welcoming. Your door was always open,” Macias said. “We are going to miss you.”
Lund said she’d save all her “mushy” praise for an in-person goodbye.
Councilwoman Kay Funk noted Meyerhoff also had to oversee the city through a number of controversial and polarizing situations, such as discussions to possibly transition the city to a mayor-council or “strong mayor” form of government. She also credited his leadership with healing rifts caused by the former city manager with the city’s police.
“I think you contributed immeasurably in making positive progress,” Funk said.
Councilman Jason White was not present at the meeting and did not respond with comment for this story.
But in Meyerhoff’s interim evaluation, accessed by the newspaper through a public records request, he gave Meyerhoff the highest ranking possible across all categories and said he was “very professional” and “actively participates in public events” and “encourages new ideas.”
Meyerhoff said he was humbled.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the community,” he said. “I am very excited to see the future of this community.”