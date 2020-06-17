The Yakima City Council tasked the city’s police department and its own staff with increasing transparency around police procedures and public concerns through data reports and video testimonials at its Tuesday meeting.
The council had approved adding a discussion about policing to the agenda during its June 2 meeting in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin.
Councilwoman Kay Funk asked for the Yakima Police Department to prepare a report about the department’s procedures and data related to use of force for presentation at the council’s July 7 meeting.
That motion failed, with other council members asking that the department be given more time. Funk’s motion, minus the deadline, then passed with a 6-0 vote.
Funk also asked that staff gather input from community members about any concerns they may have. Given COVID-19 restrictions, she asked that the focus be on Y-PAC production and testimonials.
Funk praised community members who had organized the ongoing peaceful protests in Yakima and noted that adding their voices and leadership to the conversations about community oriented policing would be valuable.
Funk also said the videos would provide an opportunity for educating youths about effective civic engagement.
The motion also passed with a 6-0 vote, with council members Eliana Macias and Patricia Byers also commending the peaceful protests and leadership in the city.
Councilman Jason White, who was present at the start of the meeting, left after his motion to extend permitted cruising in the city was nixed by the council. He was not present for the votes regarding policing.
Police presence
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray came to the meeting flanked by Capt. Jay Seely, Capt. Shawn Boyle and Lt. Chad Janis — an attempt to show the public that officers were having conversations across the police department, he said.
Murray said the department has been watching protests across the country but emphasized the city of Yakima is not seeing the same kinds of turmoil other cities face.
Murray reported that officers had used force in 474 incidents out of the almost 55,000 calls for service officers responded to in 2019, of which 336 involved “hand control” — such as putting a person in handcuffs. He noted officers had chosen not to use force in a most of their interactions with the public.
Murray highlighted the department’s commitment to improving relationships with members of the community through community oriented policing strategies. These include “Coffee with a Cop” and the beat policing program implemented by interim Police Chief Gary Jones.
Murray added the Yakima Police Department had received a number of cards and donated supplies — including masks — from community members in the past few weeks who had expressed their support of officers.
Murray said the biggest challenge facing the department is a lack of staffing, with only 109 of the department’s 133 staffed officer positions considered “deployable.”
He said any cuts to the department’s budgeted allowance would hurt the residents who call for police services, citing that violent crime and domestic violence remain disproportionately high in Yakima compared to cities of comparable size.
Council questions
Councilman Brad Hill asked Murray about the difference between using a community review board or a special investigations unit to evaluate controversial police incidents.
Murray referenced state law that requires the review of a critical incidents team. He said the department’s Special Investigations Unit, in its third year, would need to continue to exist regardless of whether a community review board also was established.
Murray said he had worked under a community review board and that the board tended to lengthen the process related to discipline.
He also noted the established special investigations unit requires community member involvement, in the form of two civilian representatives. Murray said he had asked the NAACP as well as Hispanic Pastor Phil Vargas to serve in those spots.
The city manager and City Council also provide oversight of the police department, Murray said.
Hill asked for additional information about how many community members participated in the department’s review of incidents, noting that any arrangement heavily weighted toward law enforcement with few civilians would not be adequate.
Seely said he would share that information with the council after confirming the numbers, noting that the number of officers in each department varied.