Moments before giving final approval to a sustainability advisory board in Yakima, the Yakima City Council took steps Tuesday to rescind a previous commitment to climate action.
That commitment included joining the national SAFE cities climate change movement and calling for a global fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty. According to the resolution from June 2021, the city committed to address climate change through future policies and legislation, meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and take steps to reduce greenhouse gases where feasible.
“It’s my opinion that this resolution that we have adopted is not tailored towards Yakima, but more on a national level,” Council member Holly Cousens said at the meeting.
She said she hopes the new sustainability committee will work with other local environment-focused groups to create a plan that fits Yakima’s specific needs.
“I recognize the massive threat that climate change poses to the American economy and to our environment and climate sustainability,” Cousens said. “I also recognize that marginalized populations in Yakima and worldwide are disproportionately affected by climate change.”
Because rescinding the SAFE cities commitment must be done by resolution, City Attorney Sara Watkins said a resolution will appear on the agenda for the June 7 regular meeting. The council unanimously added it to the next agenda.
An ordinance adding the sustainability advisory committee, Sustainable Yakima, to city code was then approved by council, 4-2. Mayor Janice Deccio and Council members Cousens, Eliana Macias and Danny Herrera voted yes, while Council members Matt Brown and Patricia Byers voted no. Council member Soneya Lund was absent.
The ordinance goes into effect after 30 days.
Public comment
Yakima resident Coleen Anderson said she supported the formation of the Sustainable Yakima Committee. She said she was excited to see it come to fruition, but she had some recommendations she asked the council to consider.
“When looking over the ordinance provided in the agenda, I noticed that there is no mention of environmental justice,” she said. “As you know, this is an important issue since marginalized populations are often left out of decisions that affect them.”
She also recommended the council add a representative from the Yakama Nation to serve on the board and include agriculture, food industry, chemistry and physics as relevant areas of expertise or background.
Yakima resident Robert Strader agreed that the advisory board should include diverse voices.
“People of low income have a very high impact, very high burden from changes in our climate,” Strader said. “Yakima (has) one of the highest populations of impacted people in the state from climate change, and it's important that we acknowledge that, and it's important that we work to mitigate that.”
After the meeting, Anderson said she was shocked that the city would retract the commitment to the SAFE cities movement, which provides a framework for policy and legislation.
“I’m concerned about thoroughness without it,” she said.
Yakima resident Paul Tabayoyon said he hopes the new advisory committee will work directly with the local agriculture and business communities to share information and reduce the impact of climate on crops and the economy.
“We need people who are local to make these recommendations,” he said.
Yakima County resident Steve Edwards also spoke during public comment. He said he worked in the timber industry for several years and said healthy forests are sustainable.
“If you want to study something, go do road or street improvement or bike storage or affordable housing,” Edwards said. “Don’t waste your time on climate change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.