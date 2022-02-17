The Yakima City Council unanimously approved an incentive program Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, to spur development of affordable housing units in Yakima.
Under the program, affordable housing developers will be able to apply for a grant to cover water and wastewater connection costs for low-income, multifamily housing developments. The money is sourced from sales and use tax revenues designated for affordable and supportive housing.
Council member Patricia Byers said the program will allow builders to create more units and housing opportunities for Yakima residents.
“That is probably one of our No. 1, critical issues in the city right now, a lack of housing across the board, but particularly for low-income and affordable housing,” Byers said.
Council member Matt Brown said he appreciated the work to address the city’s housing problem.
Yakima must have an affordable housing incentive program in order to receive funds from the Department of Commerce’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program, according to interim assistant city manager Matthew Selby.
The city has already been awarded a CHIP grant of $767,334 for a 56-unit affordable housing development by the Yakima Housing Authority, Selby said. The grant will cover costs for utility construction, connection fees and system development charges.
Two other local affordable housing projects, one by Catholic Charities and one by Rod’s House, will be considered for CHIP funding later this year, Selby said.
Funding for North First Street The council also voted unanimously to accept a $1.5 million grant from the Transportation Improvement Board for the final phase of the North First Street Revitalization project at the Tuesday meeting.
Public works director Scott Schafer said during the meeting that the third phase of the project will cost about $12.8 million. He said the city has a number of other funding sources to draw from, including a $2.1 million grant from the National Highway Freight Program, $1.3 million generated from utilities, and $6.8 million in Transportation Benefit District funds.
“With all that said, we still recognize a fund gap of approximately $1.1 million, but we have over two or two and a half years to address this,” he said.
The third phase is expected to start in 2023 and will take about two years to complete, Schafer said. Some additional funding options to consider are federal funding and grant applications, he said. Depending on the amount the city secures, he said, the amount of TBD funds the city uses could decrease.
TBD projects are funded by revenues from a $20 per vehicle tab fee. The annual revenue comes out to about $1.6 million, but construction costs for projects already on the list total about $23 million.
Byers said the project has a high price tag, but completing the work is important.
“I know it’s very expensive — all infrastructure is expensive,” she said. “But in this project, so much infrastructure is addressed.”
The third phase includes widening the roadway and adding bike lanes, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, curb ramps, lights, and traffic signals from J Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Schafer. Its completion also fits into the Yakima County East-West Corridor project, he said, which would create a connector from Terrace Heights to west Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.