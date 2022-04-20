The Yakima City Council unanimously appointed former community development specialist Colleda Monick to the vacant seat on the Yakima Planning Commission.
Monick was recommended by a nominating committee made up of council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens. The three interviewed eight applicants over two days last week.
Cousens said there were many excellent applicants, but Monick was the best choice. She has a background in economic development, Cousens said, and she previously worked in the city’s planning division as an assistant planner.
“I thought it was amazing that she came back to try to volunteer her time to work on the planning commission,” Cousens said. “And just having that consistency and expertise, we thought she interviewed really well. We thought she'd be the best person to move forward.”
Byers echoed Cousens, saying the decision was a difficult one to make.
“I just wanted to thank everyone who applied and gave us the time for an interview,” Byers said.
She also said applications to boards and commissions are kept on file for two years.
“We have other opportunities on the planning commission, and there are many boards that have openings right now if you want to pursue something else, as well,” Byers said.
City Clerk Sonya Claar Tee said during a report to council at the April 12 study session that three additional terms on the Yakima Planning Commission expire over the summer. Two members have reapplied, she said, but one member is terming out.
Planning commission members can serve two consecutive terms, and members must be residents of Yakima or own business or real property in Yakima.
The council also reappointed Lonna Wise to the Tourist Promotion Area, the advisory board that makes recommendations for annual budgets. Wise previously served on the board and was the only applicant.
Information about other city board and committee vacancies and applications can be found at bit.ly/YHRboards.
