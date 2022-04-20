Yakima now has three Latino-majority City Council districts.
The council adopted a new redistricting plan Tuesday, changing the district boundaries to reflect changes in the population and follow arterial city streets.
The map uses 16th Avenue as an east-west boundary and follows other main roads, including Yakima Avenue, 40th Avenue and Tieton Drive.
The map also creates a new Latino majority district in District 4. Districts 1 and 2 maintain their Latino majorities in the map.
The city can revise council districts every 10 years based on population changes reflected in census data. The map was developed by city staff members with input from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southcentral Coalition of People of Color for Redistricting.
New boundaries are effective immediately, but 2022 is an off-year for city elections. The next city election is in 2023.
All current council members remain in their districts under the map.
