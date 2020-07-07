A former Yakima assistant city manager has been added to the pool of finalists for the city’s next permanent city manager.
The Yakima City Council added Dave Zabell, who served as assistant city manager in Yakima from 2005-11, to the group of finalists after Thomas Hutka of Florida withdrew from the process Monday.
Zabell has been Pasco’s city manager since 2014. Before that, he served as city manager in Fife (2011-14), assistant city manager in Yakima (2005-11), public works director in Bothell, and city administrator in Marysville (1993-2000).
Other finalists are Dick McKinley, public works director in Paso Robles, Calif.; Robert Harrison, who most recently served as the chief administrative officer for Renton; and Alex Meyerhoff, Yakima interim city manager.
The four finalists were interviewed Tuesday by a panel of community members and a panel of senior city staff members and will be interviewed by the full City Council during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The special meeting will be aired live on Y-PAC, Charter Cable channel 194, and live streamed on the city’s website at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.