Several new affordable housing projects planned in Yakima will get funds for water and utility improvements through the state Department of Commerce’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program.
The Yakima City Council on Tuesday accepted a total of $922,283 in CHIP funds, which can be used to pay for waived connection fees and utility improvements at affordable housing developments.
About $437,160 will go toward the 32-unit Yakima Genesis Housing Services project planned at 615 N. 11th Ave. According to the council agenda packet, this development will be used as permanent affordable farmworker housing in partnership with the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing.
Rod’s House was awarded $185,352 for fees and water, sewer and stormwater improvements at a 12-unit development at 1011 E. Chestnut Ave.
Another $299,771 will go toward Yakima Housing Authority’s 54-unit housing project at 1116 Fruitvale Blvd. The grant will cover waived water and sewer connection fees for the project that is set to include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units for renters at low- or moderate-income levels.
This project was also awarded an additional $300,000 in federal HOME investment funds, which are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Fruitvale Housing project is estimated to cost more than $16.5 million.
Also at the meeting, the council moved to accept a Justice Assistance Grant of $66,982 to support recruitment efforts and software for the Yakima Police Department and radio upgrades for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
The council also moved to review an annexation of about 91 acres near South 38th Avenue and Sorenson Road. The council’s approval means city staff will draft an annexation petition and collect signatures from property owners in the area to begin the annexation review process.
The area, called the Prickly Pear Annexation, includes 10 parcels designated for low density residential or mixed residential use.
