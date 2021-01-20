Jeff Cutter, Yakima's city attorney since 2009 and its interim city manager for a six-month stretch in 2015-16, oversaw his last City Council meeting in an official role Tuesday.
The council honored Cutter near the beginning of the meeting with a plaque and a clock, recognizing his service to the city. Mayor Patricia Byers presented Cutter with the clock via videoconferencing.
"On the inside it says, 'Jeff Cutter, we appreciate your dedication and contributions to the success of the city over the past 23 years,'" she said.
Cutter began his career with Yakima in 1997 as a city prosecutor. He became a senior assistant city attorney in its legal department's civil division in 2005 and took over the top role four years later. He also bridged the gap between City Manager Tony O'Rourke, who left in October 2015, and City Manager Cliff Moore, who arrived in May 2016.
It was in that latter role that Council Member Holly Cousens first met Cutter, after being elected in 2015.
“You taught me a lot on how things work inside council and you have done just an excellent job for the city and helping council members along the way," she told Cutter during Tuesday's meeting. "You've always been a trusted voice, and I really appreciate all of your service.”
New City Manager Bob Harrison, who has only worked with Cutter for four months now, echoed that sentiment, praising Cutter's steady hand in helping the city avoid lawsuits and in handling the legal aspects of redeveloping the old Boise Cascade mill site.
“Thank you for your long service to this community," Harrison told Cutter. "Your projects and some of the improvements that have been made may not always say ‘Jeff Cutter’ on them. But we know that your input and your hard work and diligence ended up having a significant impact on this community. ... You served our community very well, and we were very fortunate to have your leadership during your time.”
City Senior Assistant City Attorney Sara Watkins will become Yakima's next city attorney on Feb. 1.