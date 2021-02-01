St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Yakima is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations serving the needy in the Yakima area.
Grants will come from funds accruing from Ruth Luhman’s 1989 bequest to the church. Luhman wanted the money to benefit those in need outside the church, according to the St. Timothy's website.
Applicants have until Feb. 28 and grants will be distributed in March. To apply, go to https://sttimothyyakima.breezechms.com/form/82254a.
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church is at 4105 Richey Road. Call 509-966-7330 for more information about the grants or email office@sttimothyyakima.org.