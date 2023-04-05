A Yakima church is accepting grant applications from nonprofits.
Nonprofit organizations serving those in need in the Yakima area can submit requests to St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, a news release said.
Grants will come from funds accruing from Ruth Luhman’s 1989 bequest to the church.
An application can be downloaded from the website at sttimothyyakima.org. The deadline is May 1. Grant amounts are usually under $5,000.
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church is at 4105 Richey Road in Yakima. For more information, contact the church at 509-966-7370 or email office@sttimothyyakima.org
