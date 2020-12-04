Just as in theater, the show must go on for the Yakima Christmas Trucks.
While coronavirus restrictions caused some Yakima Valley cities to cancel traditional lighted Christmas parades, the truck owners who spend months stringing holiday lights on their trucks are still hitting the road to bring their convoy of holiday cheer to residents around the Valley.
“It means a lot, especially this year,” said Josh Leingang, service manager with Mobile Fleet Service in Yakima. “We’re putting smiles on people’s faces, getting their minds off every bad thing in the world.”
Mobile Fleet Service is one of the companies that decorates trucks with strings of light and hits the roads around Yakima County. Their schedules and routes are posted on Facebook to ensure people don’t miss the convoy.
Truck operators from as far as Prosser participate in the holiday tradition, with lighted trucks going as far north and west as Cle Elum.
The tradition sprung from the Sunnyside Farm Implement Parade, said Butch Jarvis, Coca-Cola fleet manager in Yakima and the Tri-Cities. Jarvis, who’s been involved in the lighted trucks for 18 years, said the fleets normally participate in area holiday parades, as well as cruises around communities.
This year, the truckers are visiting towns, but in keeping with coronavirus restrictions they are not stopping to let people get pictures with the trucks, Jarvis said. Without the parades, the visits and routes are more informal. The trucks stopped by Ellensburg on Tuesday and Naches on Wednesday.
A welcome sight
Joe Mann, president of the Downtown Association of Yakima, said the trucks are giving the community a much-needed lift.
“Even if they are not getting paid, the drivers are driving around town to uplift the community and remind us that better times are coming,” Mann said.
Yakima canceled its Christmas parade, which Mann said normally attracts 10,000-15,000 people, because of the pandemic. The SunFair Parade Board is planning alternate activities throughout the month.
In Selah, where the trucks were a fixture in the city’s holiday parade, the rigs will take a 14-mile cruise through the city Friday, said Katrina Henkle, executive director of the Selah Downtown Association.
“This year, it was even more important (for the trucks to come) because we can’t have a traditional parade,” Henkle said.
The association has posted maps of the route on its Facebook page, Henkle said, and it has been shared thousands of times.
‘Above and beyond’
Joining the truck convoy in Selah will be the Selah Fire Department, which covered one of its engines in 7,000 lights, said public education/fire prevention specialist Ron Cline. It has been a years-long tradition that Cline said was important this year.
“With what is going on through this year, the fire department felt we needed to go above and beyond,” Cline said.
The truck is a reserve truck, which means it is not one of the rigs called on for regular calls, which means the crews can “decorate the heck out of it and not worry about accessing equipment,” Cline said.
Leingang with Mobile Fleet Service said he and another employee spend about a month decking out trucks, usually working nights and weekend on the project as they attach 25,000 to 40,000 lights on trucks.
While many of Leingang’s trucks are working trucks, the Coca-Cola truck is strictly used for parades. Jarvis spends about two months planning out the light designs and attaching thousands of LED and incandescent bulbs to the rig. He said the coronavirus restrictions have made the job slightly easier.
“Right now, it is in road trim, with nothing on the top for parades. That’s 14,000 lights. If it is in parade display, it’s about 18,000 lights,” Jarvis said.
He changes up the design about every two years. While some of the changes are subtle, he said sharp-eyed fans pick them out.