The city of Yakima streets division will begin its annual chip sealing program this week.
This year’s project will be completed on neighborhood streets located between the borders listed below, in the following order:
• 40th to 48th avenues, Tieton Drive to Nob Hill Boulevard.
• 40th to 48th avenues, Tieton Drive to Summitview Avenue.
• 32nd to 40th avenues, Tieton Drive to Nob Hill Boulevard.
• First Street to the railroad tracks, D Street north to the freeway.
“If residents see ‘no parking’ signs in their area, we encourage them to please not park on the road during chip sealing,” said Street Maintenance Supervisor Jay Kendall. “The public’s cooperation is much appreciated.”
He noted that the large pile of stones in the Gilbert Park parking lot will be used for the chip sealing work in that area of town.
The city also asks residents to please keep irrigation water off of the chip seal so oil will set up properly.
City staff will distribute flyers a day or two before they will be in neighborhoods for chip sealing.
“After chip seal rock is put down, we will return to start sweeping up excess rock,” Kendall added.
There will be intermittent road closures and detours during the project. The chip seal program in these areas is expected to last three to four weeks.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid work zones if possible. To reduce dust and to keep work crews safe, 20 mph speed limits will be strictly enforced on the streets where chip sealing is underway.
Chip sealing helps maintain existing pavement in its current condition by delaying further aging due to traffic, water and sun, enhances the texture of a road surface and improves skid resistance, and corrects existing pavement problems by sealing cracks.
For more information, visit the "city streets and traffic" link at yakimawa.gov or call Kendall at 509-576-6443.
