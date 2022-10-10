The sidewalks around Performance Park burst to life Saturday. Colors swam along the concrete as dozens of people drew everything from doodles to murals at the annual Downtown Yakima Chalk Art Festival.
Amanda Ontiveros, a registered artist at the event, said she was attending the festival for the second year in a row as she finished her artwork of Medusa. This year’s theme was Legends and Mythology. Blue snakes slithered through Ontiveros’ portrait, emerging from a crown of flowers.
Ontiveros enjoys the festival, which is organized each year by the Downtown Association of Yakima. Twenty-four artists registered to participate, though dozens of families arrived to take advantage of the free chalk, adding their own drawings and colors. The event also included, music, food and art vendors.
“It’s really fun coming out here and seeing people,” Ontiveros said. “I just like being around people.”
Ontiveros is an art teacher at the Yakima Maker Space. Like many of the artists who registered to participate, she does not primarily work with chalk. Andrew Holt, who organized the event with the Downtown Association of Yakima, said the only requirement for artists was that they have some art experience.
Ontiveros has done other murals in Yakima. Her art is feminine, she said, and she tries to incorporate Dia de Los Muertos into hero pieces.
“I really like sharing my art with the community,” Ontiveros said.
A few feet away, Miguel Cuervas began to pick up his chalk after finishing his piece. Cuervas has been drawing at the event for five years. He paints windows and murals, and encourages people to come try out chalk art at the event.
“I don’t do chalk art all the time,” he said. “It’s something that I do once a year.”
Cuervas enjoys the sense of community at the festival. He said takes breaks from his own work to go look at other participants’. There are some artists he has seen here regularly for the past few years. He also noted the presence of many children and families.
“I love it,” Cuervas said. “Art is a beautiful thing, it brings people together.”
For Holt, the togetherness the event creates is part of the point. He wants people to see how much they have in common through art and music.
Holt said the event has expanded since it started in 2014. It moved to Performance Park last year to be more festive and open. This year, organizers reached out to local art vendors and nonprofits, asking them to set up booths at Saturday’s festival, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Many artists had attended previous festivals, said Breanna Stratton, the assistant event coordinator. New artists were contacted through social media. Holt said the guidelines for artists were simple. They had to stick to the theme and create family-friendly art.
The family-friendly focus comes across in more ways than one. Free chalk was available for all who attended, regardless of their ability, and many spent the day hunched over, drawing on the sidewalk.
Julie, a Yakima resident, has been coming to the even for years with her family and appreciates the accessibility of the event.
“I think it’s great that they do these events that are all ages,” she said. “Yakima needs more of this.”
Erin, another local, was attending for the third year in a row with her daughter, Charlotte.
“It’s fun to let the kids play with chalk and get dirty,” she said. “I love showing her all the art.”
Charlotte drew a landscape with green grass and a vibrant yellow sun. She enjoys playing with the chalk, she said.
