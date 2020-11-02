The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the selection of Kathi Mercy as the 2020 recipient of the Ted Robertson Community Service Award.
Mercy, a Yakima native, took the reins of the 108-year-old family business after the sudden death of husband Mike in 1999. The company operates three Yakima Valley movie theaters and is involved in commercial development.
She also was recognized for her participation in several community organizations including the Terrace Heights Improvement Association Board, the Yakima Valley Hunt Club Board, Junior League and the Yakima YWCA Board.
The award was established in 1989 by the Yakima chamber to recognize an individual or a group of individuals who have made major contributions to the betterment of the Yakima area. The award pays homage to Ted Robertson, the former publisher of the Yakima Herald-Republic, known for his belief in the importance of community service. Award recipients are selected by a panel of past chamber board presidents and chairs.
Recent recipients of the award include John Baule, Jack and Connie Bloxom, Rick Pinnell, Lloyd Butler and Steve and Anne Caffery.
Due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the award will be given during a private dinner event Friday.