Family, friends and colleagues fondly recalled Mark Needham’s business achievements, work ethic and love of family, fun and sports after the longtime Yakima businessman died of cancer Sunday, Jan. 9.
“He worked as hard at fighting his cancer as he did at anything else,” his daughter, Christi Kitt, told the Yakima Herald-Republic. “He had a very aggressive form of prostate cancer, but he worked to outsmart it for years. He would travel overseas for treatment options that weren’t available in the U.S.
“In that 15 years we went on two family cruises with all 16 of us, children, spouses and grandchildren, and enjoyed so many other family vacations and memories … he was really big into making memories with whatever time he had left.”
Needham had numerous jobs and business ventures after he earned an accounting degree from Central Washington University and became a certified public accountant.
He was perhaps best known for the operation of four mini storage facilities with his three children, Paul, David and Christi, and their spouses.
Needham became known as the “shipping-container crusader” after battling the city of Yakima in 2018 over its regulations regarding his businesses, prompting city officials to change what he called a “nonsensical rule” requiring foundations for his large shipping containers.
He printed 70-page booklets including photos of 240 containers without foundations in Yakima to show City Council members and other officials that the containers weren’t blowing over and didn’t pose any problems without foundations.
Within the next year, an ordinance to amend the city’s municipal code regarding intermodal shipping containers was approved.
A 1970 graduate of Eisenhower High School, Needham was a Yakima native who would establish numerous businesses here, including a boat dealership, a small engine shop, Play It Again Sports, and Meadowbrook Family Fun Center, Kitt said.
The latter venture began in 1988 as Needham purchased a wooden miniature golf course. As it earned money, he re-invested by turning three holes at a time into concrete, until the entire mini golf course was improved by 1993, Kitt said.
Eventually, Needham and his wife, Sherry, added batting cages, go karts, a pizza restaurant and arcade throughout the 1990s, and the family entertainment business remains in operation today as the Yakima Family Fun Center.
As Needham’s obituary noted, more than 1,000 young adults gained valuable work experience working at his businesses.
“He was very big on work ethic — teaching people how to do something, and how to do something right,” Kitt said. “He loved finding people who maybe didn’t have a good role model to follow, but he saw something in them.
“He would take an interest not just in their work for him, but also tried to pass along life skills, and words of wisdom.”
Needham also had a passion for youth sports, believing it gave children throughout Yakima a chance to have fun, improve their fitness and enjoy positive activities that prevented them from getting into trouble, Kitt said.
“Dad was never a great athlete in high school himself, but he was a soccer coach for my brothers, and he loved watching his grandkids play sports,” she added.
That love of sports led Needham and his wife to generously help establish the Sozo Sports of Central Washington indoor and outdoor athletic fields in Yakima.
“Mark was a community founder. He and Sherry gave a very large donation a couple of different times to really get us off the ground,” said Kerry Martin, interim executive director of Sozo and vice president of the board of directors
“His recognition of what happens when you invest in kids has made a difference in our community,” Martin added. “Making an investment in a sports complex was just a great thing to do as he was battling cancer.”
Funeral services for Needham were held Friday, Jan. 14, at Yakima Foursquare church, with his three children sharing memories of their father.
All three paid tribute to their father’s ability to work hard and play hard, and enjoy both.
“(He) was a rare combination of someone who had a love for life and business and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love,” Paul Needham said.
