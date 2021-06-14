Many of you have been curious about new activity at the former Burger King location in West Yakima.
The building at 5905 Summitview Ave. is being redeveloped and expanded for a new location of Spanky’s Car Wash. Owners Matt and Michelle Sevigny took over two Spanky’s locations in Yakima and Richland in March.
Part of the building will also be converted into a drive-thru coffee shop, Matt Sevigny said.
“It was already there,” he said about the existing drive thru. “We might as well utilize the space.”
Matt Sevigny said that the aim is to open the car wash by the end of next month and the coffee shop a few weeks after that.
Wilco plans
Next to the Burger King space, construction continues for a Wilco Farm store in part of the former Shopko space at 5801 Summitview Ave. A company spokesman said a store manager had been hired, and other employees will be hired in the coming months. The Oregon-based retailer aims to open the Yakima location in late September or early October.
The 32,000-square-foot store will offer various products and services, including work wear and boots, paint and hardware, farm supplies, dog grooming, feed and an outdoor nursery for plants and pottery.
The Shopko closed in 2019. Planet Fitness opened in part of the building last year and a Grocery Outlet opened in another part in January.