Verdant, a pop-up nursery, has been operating outside the former Royal Buffet space at the Westpark Shopping Center at 40th and Summitview avenues in Yakima for nearly two months.
Co-owners and neighbors Erin Anderson and Mitch Evans decided to test out the neighborhood nursery concept by doing a pop-up for several weekends this spring. The two avid gardeners were tired of traveling out of town to get specific plant and shrub varieties.
With interest in gardening growing significantly during the pandemic, the pair saw an opportunity.
“We just wanted to do a pop-up to gauge whether there is interest in something long-term,” Anderson said. “I think there’s just a real need for a specialty nursery.”
It turned local gardeners agreed. Verdant has gained regulars, including those who have visited the shop every weekend it’s been open.
Depending on the availability of plants, Verdant will continue to open until at least the end of this month and may continue operating into July.
Anderson said she and Evans hope to reopen in the same location next year and work toward a year-round retail business.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.