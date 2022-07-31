Yakima has set new single-day temperature records the past four days, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning was extended until 11 p.m. Monday and temperatures are expected to reach 108 Sunday, which would tie a record set 1971, the weather service said.
Temperatures at the Yakima Air Terminal on Saturday reached 106, surpassing the 105-degree record set the same day in 2020.
There were several single-day records set in 2020 throughout the region that were broken Saturday.
Here are the areas that broke records set in 2020:
• Dallesport, Ore., 112, breaks 108.
• Ellensburg, 105, breaks 104.
• Redmond, Ore., 108, breaks 104.
• Pendleton, Ore., 110, breaks 109.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Portland and Seattle lasting through late Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 103 degrees. Shawn Weagle, a NWS meteorologist based in Portland, said Saturday the region had likely tied its record for its longest heat wave with six consecutive days in a row topping 95 degrees. A new record could be set on Sunday, Weagle added.
The temperatures have remained abnormally high at night — only dropping to about 70 degrees — making it hard for residents to adequately cool off their homes before the sun rises, Weagle said. Many homes in the region lack air conditioning.
Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.
About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during that heat wave, which hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older and lived alone.
