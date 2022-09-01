The Yakima Health District Board of Health voted to settle two Open Public Meetings Act lawsuits on Wednesday.
The lawsuits filed by Thurston County attorney Arthur West and District 1 county commissioner candidate Angie Girard allege the Board of Yakima County Commissioners and the board of health violated the Open Public Meetings Act on more than one occasion.
Under the proposed settlement, the board would pay $2,000 to each plaintiff to cover expenses related to the lawsuits.
Board of Health attorney James Elliott recommended the board take the offer, saying the time and resources necessary to go to trial would far exceed the cost of the $4,000 settlement.
Prior to voting, some board members voiced concerns as to how the settlement would be worded and what settling would mean for the board.
Board member Dr. Sean Cleary asked if settling the case would entail an admission of liability of any kind. Elliott said it would not.
Board member Dr. Dave Atteberry said he feared that settling a lawsuit in which there was a strong defense would encourage similar lawsuits in the future.
“I don’t agree in general with settling what we are characterizing as a frivolous lawsuit. It encourages more frivolous lawsuits,” Atteberry said. “I think we have extremely low liability here and frankly, for that reason, I would encourage the fight and not feeding the beast that is giving lawyers payment for filing frivolous lawsuits.”
Commissioners Ron Anderson, Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde recused themselves from the vote.
The vote to settle passed 4-2 with Patricia Byers, Cleary, Stephanie Ahlgren and Naila Duval-Prieto voting yes. Atteberry and Daylene Ackerman voted no.
A finalized draft of the settlement will be presented to the board for approval during its Sept. 28 meeting. The lawsuit is still pending against the county, commissioners, and McKinney and Linde as individuals.
Girard and West filed an amendment to the lawsuit in July that alleged additional open meeting violations when commissioners used email to conduct business which should have been handled in public meetings. The update was based on additional information received from public records requests.
The initial complaint stemmed from an ordinance commissioners approved in January 2021 that gave them more power over the Board of Health. Those commissioner-driven changes never took effect.
