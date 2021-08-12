A local effort to ignore Gov. Jay Inslee’s masking requirements for students was rejected Wednesday night by the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health.
Instead, the health board approved a softer motion urging Inslee to let parents decide whether their children should mask up at school.
The motions involved much debate and followed a slew of written public comments read into record, many opposed to masking requirements.
Health board member Amanda McKinney, a Yakima County commissioner, made the first motion that would have directed health district staff to support all school districts seeking to return to in-person education without mandatory masking.
McKinney said Inslee has run a one-man show delving out executive orders that have encroached on personal liberties and that it has gone too far.
She said youth do not have the same heath risk as adults when it comes to COVID-19 and that masks interfere with language learning, facial expressions and have other emotional and social impacts.
Parents, not Inslee, should be the ones to decide, she said.
“That is the point, you get to decide what is best for your child and I get to choose what’s best for my child, not Governor Inslee,” she said.
State Department of Health officials and Inslee said they would continue to require masks for students and staff as a way to limit transmission, and avoid outbreaks that could lead to school closures. The goal is to keep kids learning in person without disruption, they said in July.
McKinney's rationale drew concern from health board member Naila Duval and health district staff.
Executive Director Andre Fresco said the delta variant is proving to be the worst mutation of the virus thus far and wreaking havoc on the community.
Six people died of COVID last week alone, spread has become rapid again and ramped-up hospital numbers have returned, Fresco said.
“We are by no means through this emergency,” he said.
McKinney’s motion failed 4-2. Dr. David Atteberry was the only other board member in support. But not all dissenting voters disagreed with McKinney outright.
Patricia Byers, Yakima's mayor, agreed that parents make decisions regarding masking, but didn’t want to direct health district staff to do anything that violates state law.
“I will not ask the health district to make a decision that would affect district staff, their jobs and lives,” she said.
Board member LaDon Linde said social distancing and handwashing also are effective tools in limiting spread.
He made the softer motion to urge Inslee to relax masking requirements rather than disobey the order.
That motion was approved 5-1, with Duval the only dissenting vote.
Citing board rules, she said Linde’s motion should not have been decided the same night it was introduced.
She said board members needed time to digest it and allow the public to comment.
But McKinney said it was an emergency matter with school set to begin as early as next week for some districts.
Duval pressed Linde about when he had written the motion, and whether he expected bring it up Monday night.
Linde said he drafted the resolution earlier in the day after reading McKinney’s.
Back to the beginning
Near the end of the meeting, new Health Officer Dr. Neil Barg reported that 216 children are being hospitalized a day nationwide with COVID and that health care in Yakima County is overwhelmed.
Emergency rooms are treating 300 patients a day, beds for critical care are running short across the state and Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has 100 unfilled positions, Barg said.
The highly transmissible delta variant appears to be sending us back to the beginning, he said.
“The big difference with delta, it’s almost twice if not more the spread of other COVID variants,” he said.