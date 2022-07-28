Items need to be on the Yakima Health District’s board of health agenda before they can be voted on, the board decided Wednesday.
Yakima County Commissioner and health board member Amanda McKinney brought forward the topic at the board’s June meeting, after a discussion about drafting a letter to the Legislature opposing the softening of drug possession laws in Washington.
When other board members said the item wasn’t on the agenda, McKinney moved to have the motion be declared an emergency so a vote could be taken. The motion passed.
McKinney then sought “specifically, to regular meetings, remove the requirement to have an agenda item appear on our agenda in order to hold a vote at that meeting.”
Without the change, McKinney said “that would mean that we would have a significant amount of time that passes before we’re able to take action as a board.
“If there is something that is outlying that is brought up, it can easily be dismissed by the process that is already in place.”
The motion was not declared an emergency, and it was approved as a topic to be voted on at the July meeting.
Board member Dr. Sean Cleary, referenced an article in the Yakima Herald-Republic on Wednesday about lawsuits filed against county commissioners over alleged Open Public Meetings Act violations, some of which involved emails about the board of health. All three county commissioners serve on the health board.
“The optics of this today, with the article in the Herald, are terrible,” Cleary said. “It looks like we’re trying to push something through that will allow us to sneak in topics with no input or preparation by the board and no input by the public, so I’m totally against this.”
New board member Stephanie Ahlgren also opposed the change.
“I want voteable agenda items on the agenda,” Ahlgren said. “As a new board member, I need time to research and learn and gather feedback from the community I represent about voteable motions. I do not want to be blindsided on a potential non-emergency which may lead to voting based on a persuasive argument but not all of the facts.”
McKinney, Daylene Ackerman and Dr. Dave Atteberry voted in favor of the motion. LaDon Linde, Patricia Byers, Naila Prieto-Duval, Ahlgren and Cleary voted no.
Emergency motions can still be passed.
In other action, the board heard updates on COVID trends and monkeypox. After adding two new members in July to meet new state requirements about health board composition, the board is awaiting the appointment of one more person to represent the Yakama Nation.
