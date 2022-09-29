The Yakima Health District Board of Health will interview seven applicants for three openings.
Three seats on the board will open up in December. Two are designated for elected officials and one is a citizen representative position. They are held by Yakima Council member Patricia Byers, Toppenish Council member Naila Prieto-Duval and Dr. Sean Cleary.
Prieto-Duval and Cleary chose not to reapply. During a board discussion on Wednesday, both expressed gratitude for their experiences serving as board members. Prieto-Duval noted the 8:30-11 a.m. board meeting time was difficult for her schedule.
Cleary lamented the lack of in-person meetings and said he would apply again if in-person Board of Health meetings returned.
The applicants for the elected official slots are Byers, Tieton Council member Lupita Carrillo and Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio.
Dr. Sara Cate, Dr. Douglas Shearer, Deborah Brown and Edie Dibble applied for the citizen representative position.
The Board of Health oversees health district operations and makes public health decisions on behalf of Yakima County residents. More seats were added this year to comply with a state law designed to limit political influence on public health decisions. The volunteer positions are unpaid.
The board will interview the applicants during a special meeting Oct. 20. The board will forward their picks to the Yakima County commissioners, who make the final selection.
The board has 10 members — three county commissioners, two elected officials, four citizen representatives and one Yakama Nation representative who is yet to be appointed by the American Indian Health Commission.
