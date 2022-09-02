The Yakima Health District's Board of Health will have three openings to fill this fall.
Ryan Ibach, the health district's chief operating officer, said the board is accepting applications for the board seats, with new terms beginning Jan. 1. The deadline to apply is Sept. 25.
The positions are held by Toppenish council member Naila Prieto-Duval, Yakima council member Patricia Byers and Dr. Sean Cleary. They are eligible to reapply.
After interviews, the board will select candidates on Oct. 26 to be sent to the Board of County Commissioners for approval.
Those interested should email a letter of interest, application and resume to Ibach at ryan.ibach@co.yakima.wa.us.
There's also an opening on the 10-member board for a Yakama Nation representative. That appointment is overseen by the American Indian Health Commission.
The board of health oversees health district operations and makes public health decisions on behalf of Yakima County residents. More seats were added this year to comply with a state law designed to limit political influence on public health decisions.
