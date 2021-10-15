If You Go

The Cornerstone Conference is sponsored by the WSCC, the public policy organization of Washington’s Catholic bishops and the Seattle Archdiocese, Spokane Diocese and Yakima Diocese. It will be held virtually from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, via the OnAIR virtual event platform.

Most keynote speakers and workshops will be offered directly in both English and Spanish. Keynote speakers include Fr. Robert Spitzer discussing “A Case for the Inalienable Rights of the Pre-Born,” Gloria Purvis discussing “What Do the Racial Justice and Pro-Life Movements Have in Common?” and Fr. Agustino Torres discussing “Maintaining Christian Joy in Times of Darkness.”

While there is no registration fee for the Cornerstone conference, attendees are encouraged to host watch parties in homes and parishes across the state, and donations are welcome to help cover the event’s cost.

To register or for more information, visit wacatholics.org.