Water supply in the Yakima River Basin is in good shape for the 2022 irrigation season, according to the federal Bureau of Reclamation.
The water supply forecast shows precipitation and reservoir storage at or above average as of Tuesday. The supply is expected to satisfy all senior and junior water rights, the forecast said.
Precipitation in the Yakima Valley was above average from October to February, 124% of average, according to the forecast. Precipitation in February was 100% of average, it said.
The amount of water in the snowpack was 93% of average.
As of Tuesday, reservoir storage was 74% full, which is about 124% of average, the forecast said.
Reclamation manages the water in the five Yakima system storage reservoirs — Keechelus, Kachess, Cle Elum, Bumping and Rimrock — and the basin’s unregulated inflows to fulfill water rights, water contracts and instream flow obligations.
As of Thursday, the water storage level was as follows for each reservoir:
- Keechelus: 84% full.
- Kachess: 83% full.
- Cle Elum: 69% full.
- Bumping: 74% full.
- Rimrock: 83% full.
A reservoir supply forecast for March-July shows each of the Yakima system reservoirs will reach at least 92% full, Chris Lynch with the Bureau of Reclamation said in a Yakima project meeting Thursday. The forecast shows the system as a whole will reach 99% capacity, Lynch said.
Reclamation will provide an updated water supply forecast monthly through July, the agency said in a news release.
