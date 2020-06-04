The water supply for Yakima Basin irrigators will hold steady in June.
The Bureau of Reclamation announced senior water rights holders will continue to receive their full allocations, while junior water rights holders are anticipated to get 92%, an increase of 1 percentage point from last month's 91%.
Forecasters based June’s numbers on flows, precipitation, snowpack and reservoir storage as of June 1, as well as estimates of future precipitation and river flows.
Chuck Garner, Yakima Project River Operations supervisor, said snowpack is melting at a normal rate but started out below average in May and will run out early this year. Water managers will start using storage from reservoirs earlier in the year as a result.
Garner reported the Naches Basin reservoirs are nearly full, but the Upper Yakima reservoirs aren’t and could come short of filling.
He recommended that water conservation always be a part of water usage in the Yakima basin, especially given this season with the low water supply.
March and April of this year were at 45% of normal precipitation, the fourth lowest in 109 years, according to a news release.
Reclamation will provide its next water forecast update in July. The bureau manages water in the five Yakima Project reservoirs.
Junior water rights represent about half of the water rights in the basin.