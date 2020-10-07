Yakima Chief Hops received the Association of Washington Business’ 2020 Manufacturing Excellence Award for Green Manufacturing.
The local hop supplier was recognized for several initiatives aimed at reducing waste and its environmental footprint. That included the installation of more than 3,700 solar panels at its facilities, which help the company reach its goal to have 15% of its total power come from solar panels. The company also was recognized for its CO2 recovery system in its extraction plant, which allows the plant to recover 99% of emissions.
Yakima Chief Hops received the award virtually Wednesday during programming for 2020 Manufacturing Week, an annual event aimed to highlighting the state’s manufacturers. This was the second time a Yakima company was recognized. Novolex, which runs the Shields plant in Yakima, received the organization’s Innovation Award earlier in the week.
Manufacturing Week programming, which is being streamed online, continues through Friday.