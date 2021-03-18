The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Yakima was shaken by Tuesday's killings of Asian women in Atlanta, just as AAPI communities everywhere were.
"It was very upsetting," said Paul Tabayoyon, community outreach coordinator for the Yakima Valley chapter of the Asian Pacific Island Coalition. "We've seen so many incidents where there's basically no explanation except that it may be race."
Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested following a Tuesday spree in which he killed eight people at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Six of those killed were Asian women. Though police have yet to call the shootings a hate crime, they came at a time in which anti-AAPI discrimination has spiked.
The group Stop AAPI Hate has catalogued nearly 3,800 incidents in the past year, with much of the bigotry stemming from the COVID-19 virus, which was first identified in China. That's compared to roughly 2,800 such incidents in 2019. The trend has manifested locally in visible ways — smashed windows and racist graffiti at Yakima's Minado Buffet last March — and invisible ones, Tabayoyon said.
"We have had feedback from students and other community members who have experienced verbal abuse," he said.
For some of those subjected to that verbal abuse, it's been a new experience, Tabayoyon said. But that belies the prevalence of anti-Asian sentiment in the United States, he said. Health care crises and economic crises tend to bring it to the surface, but it's nothing new. He pointed to anti-Filipino riots in Yakima way back in 1927.
"It was an actual, organized event when Yakima and Selah farmers pitchforked and killed a couple people," he said.
While most incidents of discrimination don't end with lives lost, they do have a significant effect on their victims, Tabayoyon said.
"It's here. It's just not recognized," he said. "And hearing those things can be extremely hurtful."
The Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of the Yakima Valley is working to bring light to the matter by producing cards it will distribute within the community, Tabayoyon said. They'll have guidance on who to contact — medical and mental health professionals as well as law enforcement — and how to go about reporting incidents.
"If people do see or hear incidents of hate, I would encourage them to report it," he said. "Not just to the police, but also to city officials."
The Yakima County chapter of the NAACP also encouraged people to speak out. The group issued a statement that said the group stands in solidarity with the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander community, and with the families of those murdered in Atlanta.
“It is up to you to speak up and speak out when you see hatred being displayed in your surroundings, whether it is with racial slurs or in race-based animosity,” chapter President Reesha Cosby said. “It is up to you and me to keep confronting bigotry and racism, both individually and as a united people.”
In the meantime, the entire AAPI community is reeling from Tuesday night.
"It was already there, and what we're seeing is exacerbating the situation for a lot of people," Tabayoyon said.