From public art and sculptures set back from Yakima Avenue to local businesses with handcrafted products, Yakima’s downtown is a central spot for creativity.
Some local art leaders want to cultivate that further, creating a walkable area full of art and cultural activities called a creative district.
The Yakima Arts Commission is leading the effort, hosting community meetings and seeking input from residents and business owners while putting together the formal application, which goes to the state art commission.
Heath Lambe, a local commission member and curator for the Yakima Valley Museum, wants you to imagine this the next time you spend an afternoon or evening in our city’s downtown: a street musician serenading walkers with sweet notes, a plein air painter capturing precious moments and portraits, or a vibrant neon alley that illuminates the night.
All are potential activities or displays that could be included in the plan for the district.
“Just so, as you’re walking through the downtown, we have multiple activities happening, and it gets you excited about going downtown,” Lambe said.
Here’s what you need to know about creative districts and what one might look like in Yakima:
What is a creative district?
Washington state’s creative district program is a way to recognize and formalize areas of creative, cultural and economic activity.
Creative districts are walkable areas certified by the state’s art commission, ArtWA, as places for people to enjoy the community’s arts and culture, according to the commission’s website.
The districts must be in a contiguous geographical area, walkable, have a clearly defined concentration of artistic and cultural activities and a clearly defined brand. They must also be formally recognized by local government.
ArtsWA certified its first creative district in 2018, and there are 11 certified creative districts throughout Washington: City of Edmonds, Chewelah, Olympia, Langley, Twisp, Port Townsend, Tenino, Issaquah, Rainier Valley, Bainbridge Island and South Columbia in Kennewick.
Why a creative district?
Lambe said the possibility of a creative district in Yakima was first raised pre-pandemic, but the Yakima Arts Commission and partners are taking a renewed look at the idea.
“We have a road map here that seems to be working in other cities that I think we can leverage to make our downtown as fantastic as it can be,” he said.
Benefits include redeveloping community assets downtown, increased tourism and better livability, according to Lambe.
“I mean, there’s so much that’s happening already. This just allows the city to set a framework where we can put it under an umbrella and market that across the state and then start really using that as a way to (improve) Yakima tourism,” he said.
Along similar lines, Yakima Art Commission chair and Larson Gallery Director David Lynx said the district could lead to increased tourist and local dollars supporting local creative industries.
“This is really good for the future of Yakima,” Lynx said. “It helps us grow.”
He said it could also encourage the development of underused spaces downtown and, possibly, the creation of artist lofts or live/work housing.
Creative districts receive a $5,000 matching grant upon being certified, and participation in the program opens the district up to grant opportunities. Lambe said that includes up to $45,000 for a capital project.
The map
The working map for a creative district in Yakima stretches from East Lincoln Avenue to East Spruce Street and from Fourth Avenue to Eighth Street.
It includes a range of businesses and arts or events spaces, from the Yakima Maker Space to Essencia.
“It’s not just art. It’s anything creative,” said Lynx.
ArtsWA recognizes about 85 different creative industries and about 80 different occupations that can be included.
Some creative businesses that fall within the proposed district include Capitol Theatre, Fourth Street Theater, The Seasons Performance Hall, Yakima Maker Space, Leading Force Energy and Design, Collaboration Coffee, Ron’s Coins and Collectables, Orion Theater, Northtown Coffee, Essencia, Single Hill, Kana Winder, AntoLin Cellars, E.Z Tiger, Crafted, Sewn, and The Tap.
Lambe said the map is not set in stone and is open to input and feedback.
“When we set it together initially, it was making sure that it had all of our public artwork that we have downtown within this contiguous map, as well as some of the major arts industries that we have,” he said.
The map also includes Art in the Park, Windows Alive and event spaces, like the marketplace being built on what was the grassy middle area of Yakima Valley Memorial business services parking lot along Yakima Avenue.
Lynx said later on, there may also be ways to incorporate other creative industries not in the initial contiguous area, such as the Larson Gallery or Yakima Valley Museum.
The process
As Lambe and other leaders collect feedback from community members, they’re also preparing a formal application, budget and strategic plan for the district.
Creative districts are required to have an annual budget of $20,000, according to the ArtWA website.
The city has not allocated money to the project, and Lynx said the plan is to solicit donations from local businesses and organizations.
The strategic plan will give a look at development and activities expected for the first three to five years in the district.
Lambe said the plan also has to align with the city’s plan for downtown, which is in the works now.
Next steps also include a site visit from the state commission to review the district and its boundaries.
Lambe said he hopes these steps are completed this year.
The city took a step to support the formation of a creative district in June but will have to sign off on the idea again before the district can be certified. Lambe said the city will also likely have to provide someone to act as a staff liaison.
If the district is certified, Lambe said it will initially be overseen by the Yakima Arts Commission before transitioning to be run by a nonprofit.
He said that model is preferred — and has been used in other communities — because it opens up other grant opportunities that the city might not qualify for.
“It starts with the city,” he said. “We get it up and running. We give it some legs, and then turn it over to a nonprofit to manage and run and just make (it) better.”
Community engagement
The discussion about revitalizing Yakima’s downtown may remind some of the plan for a plaza, which was killed by voters in 2018.
Lambe said the creative district is different from that project.
“The biggest problem with that plaza, as I understand it, was the lack of parking. This doesn’t impact that,” he said. “This is a way to just focus on arts and culture in our downtown to make it a destination point.”
But memories of that project are part of the reason the group is dedicating time to hearing from community members early in the planning process. Lambe said he wants the district to come from the community, not from the top down.
“The key thing here is to get that community engagement on the front end of this to make sure it meets everybody’s expectations so that we don’t have the same issue,” Lambe said.
Lambe said he has some ideas for projects that could be included in the district’s strategic plan — a sculpture garden, neon alley or mosaic art pieces from Tieton Mosaic, to name a few — but he wants to hear from community members about what they want. An important piece of that is hearing from Latino communities and Yakama Nation neighbors, he said.
“The more participation we get from our community, the better off we’re going to be,” he said.
Lambe and Lynx have set up a webpage and Facebook page with information about the potential district, and people can reach out with questions or concerns by emailing creativedistrict@yakimawa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.