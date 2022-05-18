Erick Licea’s encouraging voice is clear and strong as it cuts through the hum of the drill and the scuffle of work boots in the dirt.
“You’ve already seen me do this. I want to see you now,” the instructor called out. “Good job, awesome.”
A raised foundation anchors the home in progress at 311 N. Harding Ave. in Wapato, and Licea is teaching his students how to build the staircase that leads to the front door. He quizzes them on materials, tools and measurements, singing praise and sharing lively quips.
“You’re doing good, alright,” Licea said as one of the students secured the bottom step. “Do the next one and then the next one and the next.”
Licea is the Home Builders Institute instructor for Youth Build, an education and job skill program led by the Northwest Community Action Center in partnership with the Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity. The construction project in Wapato is the final piece of a program to help a group of students finish their education, learn the construction trade and build confidence.
“The whole intent of the program is to help young people build their employability skills, their leadership skills and get their high school diploma or their GED,” NCAC Director Heather Elmore said.
Elmore said the students range in age from 16 to 24 and receive a stipend for participating in the program, which includes lessons on financial literacy, civics and the electoral process, and resume writing. Students also take part in mock job interviews and community volunteer work.
“We do self assessments to help them learn more about themselves and how they operate in their world,” program coordinator Teresa Barry said.
Barry leads the GED program and leadership counseling. Students work closely with a case worker, who helps them navigate barriers to participating in the program and connects them to other resources.
“A lot of the youth that come to us are youth that have had a lot of struggles in life and need a little bit of extra support and caring adults to wrap services around them,” Elmore said. “(It’s) an opportunity for them to have almost a second chance at life even at a young age and really be able to overcome some of those obstacles in life.”
Licea said the program is as much of a rehabilitation program as it is an educational one.
“It’s great to be around these kids who might have had problems in the past and teach them new things,” he said.
On the job path
Xzavier Zuniga, 20, lives in Granger and joined the program after dropping out of high school. Zuniga said he was interested in learning construction, but the real draw of the program was the possibility of getting the GED certificate.
“I thought, ‘I might as well.’ It might open up other doors,” he said. “It’s a good program.”
In addition to studying for the high school equivalency test, the five students will graduate from the program with a series of permits and licenses that could help them find jobs in construction or related fields such as HVAC or carpentry.
Elmore said the students have each completed certificates for first aid and CPR, operating a forklift, traffic control flagging and OSHA, which shows that they are aware of safety requirements and other regulations at job sites.
Zuniga said he is interested in continuing on with construction, but some students have other ideas.
Once he has his GED, Ezequiel Estrada, an 18-year-old from Sunnyside, hopes to pursue a degree in architecture. He said he’s enjoyed the hands-on aspect of the program, like learning how to build the foundation for the home and use power tools.
Estrada said the certificates and experience he has will be key to finding future work with good pay that could support him through future schooling.
“I just really want to do architecture, and this will help me get a job,” he said.
Avery Yallup, a 24-year-old from Wapato, said the program has helped him stay busy and out of trouble. He said he previously struggled in school and has found the most help in the math courses.
“It really is helping me keep my life on track,” he said.
Yallup’s mother, who died from COVID-19 in February of this year, encouraged him to join the program. He said he promised her he’d finish it out.
“I think she would be proud,” he said.
Yallup hopes to get a job at the SunDome in Yakima or Legends Casino in Toppenish at the program’s conclusion.
Universal lessons
Licea’s lessons on teamwork, listening and critical thinking are a necessity in any job field. Back at the construction site, he stepped in to help as the group struggled to secure a warped piece of wood to the solid staircase structure.
To make sure the boards are flush at the edge, pushing is easier than pulling because you can throw your weight against it, he said. But the easiest and safest solution might depend on if you’re in a group or working alone, familiar with the tools or still learning. Positioning is everything, he added.
“When you do my house later on, I want to make sure you do it right,” he said.
Yallup and Zuniga both said the experience has been a good one, especially when it comes to working with others.
And Elmore said the students have shown strong leadership skills.
“I think they would all say that they have built camaraderie amongst the five of them that are participating right now,” she said. “And they are gaining skills. They’re getting hands on experience.”
Youth Build is at the end of its grant cycle, so the program is not accepting new applicants, but more information is available at bit.ly/YHR-NCAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.