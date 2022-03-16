Yakima area residents are invited to share concerns about air quality and how air pollution impacts their lives during listening sessions on March 24.
The Washington Department of Ecology will have virtual sessions at noon and 6:30 p.m. The Zoom link can be found at ecology.wa.gov/CCA-EJ.
The initiative is part of the Climate Commitment Act, a Washington law passed in 2021 that seeks to limit greenhouse gas emissions from major sources across the state, according to a Department of Ecology news release.
The initiative aims to address concerns of Washington communities that bear a disproportionate share of the negative impacts of air pollution, the Department of Ecology said.
Ecology had several public listening sessions in January, with separate sessions focused on eastern, central and western Washington. This session in the Yakima area is a continuation of this outreach in response to public interest from the region.
Contact Caroline.Mellor@ecy.wa.gov if a language other than English or Spanish is needed.
