The Halloween forecast doesn’t look too scary, but the wet weather of this past weekend may stick around through the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Yakima received about a half-inch of rain on Sunday, with the Yakima Air Terminal weather station reporting 0.48 inches of rainfall between 2 a.m. Sunday and early Monday, said Joe Soloman, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Pendleton.
The Terrace Heights weather station reported 0.47 inches and a station on the Yakima Training Center had 0.63 inches of rain on Sunday, Soloman said. Less rain fell in the Lower Valley, with White Swan reporting 0.33 inches and Sunnyside receiving 0.17 inches.
“It was a healthy rain, spread out over time,” Soloman said. “None of these numbers are going to be record rainfall amounts, but for late October, it was a good, soaking rain.”
There is a 30 to 40% chance of rain Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Yakima area, with sunny skies predicted for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be cool at night, with daytime highs in the low 50s and lows near the freezing mark on Halloween weekend.
