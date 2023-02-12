For years, Yakima County hospitals have had a symbiotic relationship with the nursing programs at area colleges. Schools have supplied the hospitals with new nurses every year, and in return, hospitals have provided students with opportunities to get real-world nursing experience while still in school.
A shortage of nurses, which was greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has contributed to a loss of services and available beds in hospitals in Yakima County and across the U.S. With many health care professionals leaving the field during the pandemic, nursing programs in universities and colleges across the country remain the greatest hope for a return to normalcy.
"It's really our future," said Arla Dunlop, clinical education manager at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. "Our staffing shortages, the crisis that hospitals are experiencing, it's not going to get any better unless we invest in students. We need to invest in them. We need to support these students in their learning."
Yakima Valley College, Heritage University and Washington State University have local nursing programs that are critical to Yakima County hospitals.
In September, Memorial cut its traveling staff of more than a dozen nurses to address financial losses. This left the hospital with a total of 35 open positions for registered nurses. A shortage of nurses is a statewide issue, with 6,100 nursing positions open in Washington, according to a 2021 survey from the Washington State Hospital Association.
In December, Astria Health in the Lower Yakima Valley ended many of its cardiac services and closed a maternity center in Toppenish because of financial and staffing issues.
Hospitals were not the only ones affected by the pandemic. In Yakima County and across the country, nursing schools took their students out of their medical rotations and put them instead in on-campus or digital simulation labs for several months in 2020.
Dunlop said that during the early days of the pandemic, student nurses stopped working in hospitals as part of their training when COVID-19 guidelines made it so only essential workers could be in hospitals.
The loss of training hours can still be seen in nurses who were supposed to do their clinical rotations in mid-2020, Donlop said.
“The hospital (Memorial) did bring those students back in as soon as it was logistically possible,” Dunlop said. “Since then though, we have really recognized that pause that happened across the nation; it really affected us downstream, and when we went to go fill positions, the students that were coming out of those years where COVID hit, they had a lot less clinical experience. … We really recognized we need to provide additional support to these new grads.”
Dunlop said that since the start of the new year, Memorial has brought on more than 200 students studying different aspects of health care into its hospital and clinics. She said about 115 are nursing students from the three programs in the county.
Adapting to the new normal
In the Lower Valley, Astria Health has been working to bring in more local nurses. Astria spokesperson Jane Winslow said in an email that about 30 nursing students from WSU and Heritage have been brought in to do clinical rotations inside the Astria Sunnyside and Toppenish hospitals.
First-, second- and third-year students are sent into the hospitals to shadow other nurses, Winslow said.
Fourth-year students are offered the opportunity to apply for Astria’s preceptor program. Students in the program are assigned a preceptor nurse to work under. They take part in patient care and learn to work 12-hour shifts alongside their preceptor and classmates. Students need about 120 hours of unpaid work to complete their preceptorship.
“During the preceptor program, we are evaluating the students and they are evaluating the hospital. If we find a candidate that we would like to hire, we will extend an offer,” Winslow said.
Winslow said Astria has hired two nursing graduates since it started a student nurse recruitment effort last fall.
Dunlop said Memorial, which has more than double the beds of Astria’s Toppenish and Sunnyside hospitals combined, is working to fill 15 slots with YVC nursing students for its own preceptor program.
E’Raina Hatch, interim director of nursing at YVC, said that while the total number of applications into the school’s nursing program was lower than expected in 2022, there have been no issues running the program at capacity. At any given moment, YVC is educating 120 nursing students.
“We’ve been working with hospitals like Memorial for a long time,” Hatch said. “It’s important these different schools and hospitals, including YVC, communicate well and reassess relationships often. We saw with COVID and even before, that health care is a delicately balanced field. As the people helping to educate the next generation of nurses, it’s good to understand that and to be able to adapt to changes.”
YVC’s nursing program received nearly $500,000 in state funds last year to expand its simulation lab, where nursing students practice different aspects of nursing on high-tech mannequins that can simulate real-life scenarios.
In other areas of health care, relationships between local schools and hospitals have continued to grow. Recently, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima held a series of joint simulations with medical students and Memorial staff.
Keeping nurses local
In the Lower Yakima Valley, Heritage University's nursing program graduated its first class in 2019 with seven nurses. In 2022, the program had 21 graduates.
Dr. Christina Nyirati, director of Heritage's nursing program, said most of the class of 2022 is working in Yakima County except for three students who left to work at Seattle Children's Hospital. She said those three students left for Seattle to get experience in pediatric nursing and plan to bring those skills back to the county.
Since the program's inception, Nyirati said, her focus has been on recruiting residents of Yakima County with a wish to practice in the area.
Though it won't happen overnight, Nyirati said she hopes Heritage will play an increasingly larger role in educating and keeping nurses in the Yakima Valley. Heritage's 2022 class of nurses got a pass rate on the national RN licensing exam -- the exam students take to receive their nursing license -- higher than the state average.
"It's about creating an environment of deep commitment, devotion and absolute belief that no matter what, we are going to create a community here where we are all moving forward together and we will not let you fail," Nyirati said. "It's taking us a while to get to the place where we get it right, but I'm happy to say that last year 19 of our students took the NCLEX (nursing exam) and passed it the first time. I think we've got the formula down or a large part of it. Students need to know this is what we want for them.
"Just like they do, we want them to stay in the county and work with the people they know and the people they love."
