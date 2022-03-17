Yakima County’s burn season began Tuesday, and fire officials urge residents to be careful when burning yard waste, as well as to not call 911 for controlled burns.
“The first instinct is to call in when you see smoke,” Yakima County Fire Marshal Chris Pedersen said. “Be sure of what you see when you call in smoke.”
Between March 15 and Oct. 15, residents in the unincorporated areas of the county can apply for a permit from the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency to burn green and yard wastes.
Controlled burns are used by some farmers and orchardists to dispose of tree stumps, weeds and other vegetation.
But the burns also lead to false fire alarms, as people call in what looks to them like a wildfire burning in the area.
In a post on its Facebook page, West Valley Fire-Rescue said it received 53 false alarms in 2021 from people reporting controlled burns.
Pedersen, the fire marshal, said her advice is for people doing permitted burns to let their fire district know, as well as tell their neighbors to avoid false alarms.
She also said those doing controlled burns should only burn tree limbs, grass and other vegetation. The permit does not allow people to use the fires to burn rubbish, old tires or other household waste.
Burn barrels are specifically prohibited, Pedersen said.
And those who are burning need to keep the fire small enough to manage, clear the area around the burn pile and have enough water and shovels handy to put it out, Pedersen said.
People should not burn on a windy day, or when burning is banned due to either air pollution or increased risk of wildfire, Pedersen and the air agency said.
On its website, the agency recommends alternatives to burning, such as composting or going for a low-maintenance landscaping scheme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.